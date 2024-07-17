Over $620,000 Invested in Saskatchewan Municipalities Through the Targeted Sector Support Initiative

CANADA, July 17 - Released on July 17, 2024

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan and the Targeted Sector Support (TSS) Steering Committee announced more than $620,000 in investment for 22 projects under the TSS Initiative.

Since 2020, the Municipal Revenue Sharing Program has allocated $1.5 million annually to the TSS Initiative which supports municipal projects that strengthen municipal service delivery and enhances governance and administrative capacity.

"Saskatchewan is grown through investment in projects that support the longevity and vibrancy of communities and improve the lives of residents," Government Relations Minister Don McMorris said. "The specialized TSS funding provided in partnership with Saskatchewan's municipal associations supports municipalities to work together to better serve their citizens."

Funding through the TSS Initiative encourages joint municipal projects and fosters inter-community co-operation that adds to the long-term sustainability and quality of life for Saskatchewan residents.

Projects from across the province will receive funding, including:

The Northern Hamlet of Patuanak and nearby communities for a treated water feasibility study.

The Town of Radisson and partners for regional cooperation with local First Nation governments.

The R.M. of Pinto Creek No. 75 and neighbouring municipalities for an official community plan and zoning bylaws.

The TSS Initiative offers grants that cover up to 75 per cent of eligible expenses to municipalities collaborating on projects for capacity building, regional co-operation, municipal corporate transition and relationship building and dispute resolution. Eligible applicants include municipal governments that must partner with at least one other community partner.

"Collaboration is vital to strengthening both community relationships and local economies," SUMA President Randy Goulden said. "Whether the project involves doing a feasibility study, working on regional cooperation, or improving zoning bylaws, investments from the TSS initiative spur innovation through inter-municipal partnerships. We are reinforcing strong community foundations across the province, and it is a pleasure to be part of an initiative that looks ahead into the future."

The Saskatchewan of Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) administers this funding on behalf of the TSS Steering Committee. The TSS Steering Committee consists of representatives from SUMA, the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM), the Saskatchewan Association of Northern Communities (New North), and the Ministry of Government Relations.

"Municipal revenue sharing is an integral part of strengthening municipalities across rural Saskatchewan," SARM President Ray Orb said. "SARM encourages our members to apply for TSS funding and supports the commitment from the province to deliver this program."

Since inception, over $9 million has been allocated to the TSS Initiative.

Winter 2024 application intake dates will be announced in Fall 2024.

