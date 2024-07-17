Capital Improvements Underway in Saskatchewan's Northeast Provincial Parks

CANADA, July 17 - Released on July 17, 2024

Capital improvements in both Lac La Ronge and Narrow Hills Provincials Parks will be underway this fall to offer more convenience to campers.

"The parks in our province's northeast region are experiencing increasing popularity each year, and we are committed to meeting this demand by making significant investments in our infrastructure," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Providing modern and accessible facilities for our campers enriches the overall park experience for visitors."

New infrastructure projects to begin this fall include:

A new service centre at Nut Point Campground in Lac La Ronge Provincial Park that will include conventional, family, and accessible spaces.

Trailer sewage disposal expansion at Lower Fishing Lake Campground in Narrow Hills Provincial Park.

“Lac La Ronge and Narrow Hills Provincial Parks provide an opportunity for visitors and residents to experience the outstanding landscapes, culture and recreational opportunities unique to our North,” Athabasca MLA Jim Lemaigre said. “Investing in our parks is a priority for our government, and these capital upgrades will help support our growing tourism industry.”

Other infrastructure projects include water system upgrades at Narrow Hills Provincial Park.

Some of the major projects recently completed across the province include:

Wastewater system improvements at The Battlefords Provincial Park and lagoon upgrade at Danielson Provincial Park.

Potable water system upgrades at Candle Lake and Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park.

These investments are part of the Government of Saskatchewan's $13.8 million for capital projects and an additional $1.7 million for preventative maintenance in 2024-25.

Learn more about Lac La Ronge and Narrow Hills Provincial Parks

