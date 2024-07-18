2024 New York Wine Classic Winners Announced

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the winners of the 38th Annual New York Wine Classic, a nationally recognized competition highlighting the best of New York's wine industry. Weis Vineyards, located in the Finger Lakes region, took home the two top awards in the 2024 Competition. They were honored as Winery of the Year, and their 2018 Riesling Ice Wine was awarded the prestigious Governor’s Cup. The winner was announced this evening during a special live virtual event hosted by the New York Wine & Grape Foundation.

“New York State is home to a community of world-class winemakers producing high-quality, unique varietals that continue to set them apart as leaders in the industry,” Governor Hochul said. “The New York Wine Classic celebrates the very best of the state's wine and grape industry, and I am proud to support the innovation, growth, and success of our local farmers and wineries. I congratulate Weis Vineyards on receiving these distinguished awards, and all the wineries who joined in the competition.”

Organized by the New York Wine & Grape Foundation (NYWGF), the New York Wine Classic celebrates a diverse selection of world-class wines made from producers in the State. The Governor's Cup is the competition's most esteemed award, recognizing the "Best of Show" in the New York Wine Classic, while the Winery of the Year award is presented to the winery with the best overall showing based on the level and number of awards in relation to entries.

The competition's 2024 Governor's Cup was presented to Weis Vineyards from the Finger Lakes region for their 2018 Riesling Ice Wine. In addition, Weis Vineyards was also honored with the Winery of the Year award.

For the fourth year, NYWGF partnered with the Beverage Testing Institute (BTI) to judge the competition. BTI's trained panel includes beverage directors, sommeliers, top bartenders, retail buyers, and educators. The 2024 New York Wine Classic Awards Ceremony was hosted by Wanda Mann, East Coast Editor of ‘The SOMM Journal’ and Founder of ‘Wine with Wanda.’

In addition to winning the Governor’s Cup and Winery of the Year, Weis Vineyards also won the following awards:

2022 Dry, Riesling | Gold Medal

2022 Terroir Limestone, Riesling | Gold Medal

2022 Winzer Select A, Riesling | Gold Medal

2022 Gruner Veltliner | Gold Medal & Best Gruner Veltliner

2022 Heart of The Lake White, Aravelle (NY.81 | Gold Medal & Best Hybrid White Wine

2022 Chardonnay | Silver Medal

2022 Semi Dry, Riesling | Gold Medal

2021 Blaufrankisch | Silver Medal

2021 Winzer Select Edel Süss | Gold Medal

2018 Ice Wine, Riesling | Platinum Medal & Best Dessert Win

Executive Director of the New York Wine & Grape Foundation Executive Director Samuel Filler said, “Each year, wine enthusiasts and industry professionals eagerly anticipate the results of the New York Wine Classic, which serves as a grand celebration of our thriving industry. This competition shines a spotlight on the incredible wines being produced across the state, showcasing the unique characteristics of our terroir, and the dedication and passion of those who cultivate and produce these wines.”

Weis Vineyards Owner & Winemaker Peter Weis said, "We are so honored to receive the Governor’s Cup Award, and it is so exciting to see all the hard work our team put into this 2018 Riesling Ice Wine be rewarded! Riesling and Ice Wine hold a special place in our hearts, and we are thrilled to be recognized among such an outstanding group of New York producers. We can barely contain our excitement at receiving the Winery of the Year Award for the second time. It is truly an honor to be recognized among such an outstanding group of New York producers. This award represents the culmination of hard work by our entire team who we want to give a huge shout out to in appreciation. Zum Wohl!”

The New York Wine Classic “Best in Category” winners were also announced:

Best Sparkling | Damiani Wine Cellars 2017 Brut Méthode Champenoise, Finger Lakes

Best White Wine | Dr. Konstantin Frank 2022 Reserve, Riesling, Finger Lakes

Best Pink Wine | Fulkerson 2023 Estate Rosé, Syrah, Seneca Lake, Finger Lakes

Best Red Wine | Raphael 2019 Reserve, Cabernet Franc, North Fork, Long Island

Best Dessert Wine | Weis Vineyard 2018 Ice Wine, Riesling, Finger Lakes

Best Specialty Wine | Earle Estates Apple Enchantment Semi-Sweet Apple Wine, Finger Lakes

“Best of Class” winners of the New York Wine Classic can be found here.

The New York Wine Classic included 715 entries from 92 wineries from across the state. A total of 2 Platinum, 190 Gold, 397 Silver, and 116 Bronze medals were awarded.

New York State Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Year after year, the New York Wine Classic shines a light on the tremendous caliber of our state’s winemakers, who continue to rank among the best in the world. I thank Governor Hochul and the New York Wine & Grape Foundation for their continued support of New York's wineries and the producers who create these outstanding varietals. I hope you’ll join me in raising a congratulatory glass to Weis Vineyards on winning the Governor's Cup and Winery of the Year, as well as to all of the winners and participants of the 2024 New York Wine Classic.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "New York State's wine industry is a pillar of the state's economy, supporting jobs and businesses in industries like agriculture and tourism. The New York Wine Classic is a great opportunity to celebrate the people, places and grapes that make the state a destination for connoisseurs, beginners, and visitors alike. Congratulations to Weis Vineyards, and all of this year's winners and competitors, whose hard work continues to generate economic growth throughout the state."

State Liquor Authority Chair Lily M. Fan said, "From white to pink to red wines, New York vintners continue to produce the very best wines you can find anywhere in the world. The New York Wine Classic combines world-class experience and taste to become a source of pride and inspiration for all of us New Yorkers. Under Governor Hochul's leadership, we will raise a glass to our winemakers who work tirelessly to help strengthen our local economies, drive tourism, support agriculture, and of course, make the finest wine we can open at the dinner table or on our porches with family and friends."

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “New York is known for its craft beverages, and our wine and grape industry is a pillar of our golden era within this agricultural sector. The New York Wine Classic puts a deserving spotlight on the outstanding wines being produced across our state and the winemakers and growers behind them. Congratulations to Weis Vineyards on winning this year’s top awards and to all the wineries that participated!”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “Congratulations to all the winners of the 2024 New York Wine Classic, but especially to Weis Vineyards for winning the Governor’s Cup and being named Winery of the Year. This annual competition showcases New York's world class wines and the talented winemakers who produce them. It has been a privilege to watch the remarkable growth of NY’s wine and grape industry and to see how popular these unique wines have become. Thank you to Governor Hochul, the New York Wine & Grape Foundation, the Beverage Testing Institute, and to all the participants for making this great event possible."

Since taking office, Governor Hochul has supported efforts to grow New York's craft beverage industry and pave the way for unprecedented growth through regulatory reform and groundbreaking initiatives. Today, there are 513 licensed wineries across the State, including 428 farm wineries.

About the New York Wine & Grape Foundation

The mission of the New York Wine & Grape Foundation is to promote the world-class image of New York grapes and wines from our diverse regions to responsibly benefit farmers, producers and consumers through innovative marketing, research, communication, and advocacy. To learn more about the New York Wine Classic please visit www.newyorkwines.org/classic.