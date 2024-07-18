SIMPSON PROPERTIES 100 YEAR ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

State Senator Adam Ebbin presenting Senate proclamation honoring Don Simpson and Simpson Properties for its 100-year anniversary.

Simpson Properties Celebrates 100 Years of Providing Trusted Quality Commercial Real Estate. Leader Honors Centennial by Serving the Community.

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simpson Properties (Simpson) was founded in 1924 when five Simpson brothers and their six brothers-in-law began working together as bricklayers on residential and small commercial projects in the Alexandria area. Their first project was the Emmanual Episcopal Church; they eventually formed the Simpson Masonry company and then by the 1940’s grew into a full-service General Contracting firm. Today, Simpson has become a leading commercial real estate company and has completed well over 400 projects in the DC metropolitan area.

“Our roots have always been in proudly serving the local community,” said Don Simpson Jr., President of Simpson Development Company and recipient of the Alexandria Business Leader of the Year award. “From the Torpedo Factory to Alexandria Hospital or Bishop O’Connell High School, it’s hard to look around and not see where we’ve provided positive change and a sense of belonging for the community we serve.” This year, in honor of giving back to the community, Simpson launched a Small Business Advantage program to offer deep discounts (20%-40%) on commercial real estate office space to qualifying small businesses and nonprofits in need of help. Simpson came up with the idea for this program after seeing small businesses, in particular, struggle [post-pandemic] with finding flexible office space that could accommodate the needs of the new, hybrid workforce.

Notable projects: Alexandria Hospital; Torpedo Factory; Reston Town Center; United Way of American Headquarters; Mark Plaza Hotel; Alexandria Courthouse; Christ Church renovation; Lindsay Lexus Dealership; Tysons Corner Sheraton Hotel; Bishop O’Connell High School; Bradlee Shopping Center; George Washinton Masonic Temple; Mark Center Alexandria; Goodwin House; Landmark Shopping Center; Morrison House Hotel; Walter Reed Hospital and Fort Belvoir Buildings; and constructed more than 50 schools, including 25 area schools, after World War II.

“I still enjoy watching the little league games and this year the Simpson-sponsored team won the League championship,” shared Don Simpson, whose company has sponsored a team for the past seventy years. “Each time I watch the kids play, it reminds me of the wonderful legacy we all leave behind.” To learn more about the Small Business Advantage program, visit: https://simpsondev.com/small-business-advantage/.

About Simpson Properties

Headquartered in Alexandria, VA, Simpson Properties is a leader in the commercial real estate market for the Washington Metropolitan Area. Simpson Properties provides innovative, high-impact solutions for commercial office space, property management, and real estate development. Simpson Properties has delivered unique, comprehensive and renowned development programs to fulfill its mission of creating value and acting as a strategic asset to its customers. Simpson Properties is a privately-owned company that has operated in business for more than 100 years. For more information on Simpson Properties, call us at (703) 299-0029 or visit us online at www.simpsondev.com.