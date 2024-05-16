Simpson Properties Announces New Small Business Advantage Program

Alexandria Business Leader of the Year, Don Simpson Jr., Accepting Local Business Award

Commercial Real Estate Leader Offers Deep Discounts to Small Businesses and Nonprofits.

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simpson Properties, a leading commercial real estate company, in business for more than a century, has launched a Small Business Advantage program to provide local small businesses and nonprofits with deep discounts on commercial real estate office space. The program will provide 20%-40% discounts below market rates for qualifying organizations in the Washington Metropolitan Area. This offering is designed to help qualifying, valued community organizations to find affordable and accessible, high-quality commercial office space.

Simpson Properties came up with this program idea after seeing how many small businesses and nonprofits, in particular, were having a difficult time [post-pandemic] with finding flexible office space that could accommodate the needs of the new, hybrid workforce.

"Giving back and helping the small businesses and nonprofits who add so much value to our community was our top priority,” said Don Simpson Jr., President of Simpson Development Company and recent recipient of the Alexandria Business Leader of the Year award. “It’s encouraging to see local businesses step up to help out our smaller community organizations in so many ways.”

Simpson Properties holds an advantage over many larger commercial real estate brokers in that in owns a number of commercial office buildings, allowing the company to offer deep discounts that larger real estate brokers are unable to match. An array of affordable property options will be offered as long as program inventory remains.

Small businesses and nonprofits interested in learning more about the Small Business Advantage Program can visit: https://simpsondev.com/small-business-advantage/.

About Simpson Properties:

Headquartered in Alexandria, VA, Simpson Properties is a leader in the commercial real estate market for the Washington Metropolitan Area. Simpson Properties provides innovative, high-impact solutions for commercial office space, property management, and real estate development. Simpson Properties has delivered unique, comprehensive and renowned development programs to fulfill its mission of creating value and acting as a strategic asset to its customers. Simpson Properties is a privately-owned company that has operated in business for more than 100 years. For more information on Simpson Properties, call us at (703) 299-0029 or visit us online at www.simpsondev.com.