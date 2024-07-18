DAY OUT WITH THOMAS™: THE BUBBLE TOUR IS HEADING TO THE DELAWARE RIVER RAILROAD EXCURSIONS JUST 1 MONTH AWAY

A Day Out With Thomas the Bubble Tour Sir Topham Hatt Thomas at LJ

For the first time ever,Thomas & Friends will be celebrating the magic of bubbles with Day Out With Thomas: The Bubble Tour. Tickets now on sale.

My boy is obsessed with Thomas and this was by far the best day of his life. We did the mining experience as well and he loved finding gemstones! My boy had the best day ever and loved every moment” — Erin Elizabeth Marino

PHILLIPSBURG, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine, everyone’s favorite #1 blue engine, is coming to town and bringing a bubbly new spin to Day Out With Thomas events. For the first time ever,Thomas & Friends will be celebrating the magic of bubbles with Day Out With Thomas: The Bubble Tour.The Bubble Tour will be stopping at The Delaware River Railroad Excursions on August 16,17 and 18.Day Out With Thomas is a fun-filled family event. Every ticket includes a train ride with a life-sized Thomas the Tank Engine as well as access to a full day of activities for all to enjoy including live entertainment, photo ops with Sir Topham Hatt, lawn games and shopping at the pop-up gift shop for exclusive Thomas swag.This year, Day Out With Thomas is celebrating bubbles. Guests can expect plenty of bubbly, family-friendly activities Even Thomas will be getting in on the fun, as fans can snap photos with Thomas, who will be adorned with bubbles. With plenty of activities for everyone, guests are encouraged to invite family and friends to create new memories that are certain to last a lifetime. This celebration of bubbles is not to be missed.WHAT: Day Out With Thomas: The Bubble Tour highlights include:• Friends and families will take a 20-minute train ride featuring a talking Thomas theTank Engine locomotive.• Activities and entertainment featuring:o A bubble blowing zone and bubble bouncer-ball racingo Bubble activities in the Bubble Zoneo Play with Thomas & Friends toys then pick out a temporary tattoo in the Play Podo Photo opportunities throughout the event, including with Thomas himself.o An activity sheet that will guide guests through the event experience highlighting the four key station stops to visit for a free giveawayLive entertainment including our very own ventriloquist Scott Wagstaff , Master Juggler Jeff Peden as well as face painting and video viewing.Also available is the River train ride along with the Susquehanna Mine Experience for an additional fair.o Say hello to Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway• Pop-up gift shop on site with exclusive Thomas & Friends products only available at Day Out With Thomas• Food and drinks available on-site for purchaseAugust 16, 17 and 18 Tickets Now On Sale

Day Out With Thomas The Bubble Tour