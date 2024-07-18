Indignor House Proudly Announces that Vermilion Harvest Playtime at the Bagh Makes B&N Best Seller Status
New Release for Indignor House Hits Best Seller StatusCHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indignor House is proud to announce that Reenita Hora's latest novel, Vermilion Harvest: Playtime at the Bagh is now a best seller at Barnes & Noble. Vermilion Harvest's release date was July 16th, 2024 and on opening day hit the B&N Bestseller Status.
Reenita rocks the world, bringing to light the horrors of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre in Punjab, India. Through the pages of Vermilion Harvest, young love blossoms during one of the darkest times in India history. It was on April 13th, 1919 that a large and peaceful crowd gathered at the Jallianwala Bagh to celebrate a religious holiday, and one man's decision to fire hundreds of shots forever echoed around the world. The bagh, filled with laughter, friendship, and devotion, was shattered by this one man's action who deliberately and viciously murdered thousands.
The massacre caused the British empire to crumble, at least where India was concerned. Winston Churchill called the action of Colonel Dyer, 'unutterably monstrous.' The murder of innocent families who struggled to shelter their young fueled widespread anger amongst the Indian people, giving them the strength and courage they needed to fight. It was the beginning of the end of the British rule in India.
What happened in 1919 could easily happen again. It would only take one rogue individual and their desire for total control to devastate a country. But to the characters of Reenita's love story, Aruna and Ayaz, a man of gray eminence, who only wanted to snuggle under the branches of the Jujube Tree and kiss discreetly inside the shadows, does the true meaning of what happened comes to light.
"A must read," says Saugata Mukherjee, Head of Content – Entertainment, India, WarnerMedia. "One of the darkest events in modern Indian history. Read it!"
Vermilion Harvest: Playtime at the Bagh available now in hardback and softback. eBook coming soon.
ISBN 978-1-953278-51-7 Hard Back
ISBN 978-1-953278-52-4 Soft Back
ISBN 978-1-953278-53-1 E-Book
