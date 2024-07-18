Scaleworks Acquires Leading Pre-Hire Assessment Platform eSkill, Appoints New CEO

eSkill Scaleworks

Acquisition Sets Stage for Accelerated Growth and Innovation in Talent Assessment Technology

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scaleworks, the B2B SaaS-focused venture equity firm, announced its acquisition of eSkill, a pioneer and global leader in online employment skills and behavioral testing. Scaleworks' investment and partnership will accelerate eSkill’s strategic roadmap, enable product innovation, and enhance go-to-market strategy.

"We are delighted to welcome eSkill into the Scaleworks portfolio," said Ed Byrne, Co-Founder, and General Partner at Scaleworks. "eSkill's innovative approach to skills assessments aligns perfectly with our mission to invest in companies that are driving significant impact in their respective industries.”

Laith Dahiyat, an accomplished SaaS leader with a proven track record in scaling tech companies, joins eSkill as CEO to lead its next phase of growth. Prior to this role, Dahiyat held senior executive positions at several successful SaaS companies, including Pingboard, Chargify, and Assembla.

"I am honored to join eSkill and excited about the opportunity to build upon the strong foundation that founder and former CEO Eric Friedman built with his incredible team," said Laith Dahiyat. "With Scaleworks, we aim to accelerate our growth trajectory, expand our market reach, and deliver even greater value to our customers."

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Scaleworks

Scaleworks is a SaaS growth fund that acquires and operates B2B software in the lower middle-market. The Scaleworks "Venture Equity" model takes a hands-on approach to scaling businesses, opening new offices in their San Antonio headquarters, building go-to-market teams, focusing on category design, and investing in capital-efficient growth. Recent portfolio companies include Profitero, Searchspring, Chargify, and Earth Class Mail.

About eSkill

eSkill provides the most accurate employment assessments for selection and skills gap measurement to help you minimize hiring “mistakes,” decrease recruiting costs, and improve hiring and training outcomes.

