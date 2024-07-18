Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,430 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,783 in the last 365 days.

Scaleworks Acquires Leading Pre-Hire Assessment Platform eSkill, Appoints New CEO

eSkill Talent Assessment Platform

eSkill

Scaleworks

Scaleworks

Acquisition Sets Stage for Accelerated Growth and Innovation in Talent Assessment Technology

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scaleworks, the B2B SaaS-focused venture equity firm, announced its acquisition of eSkill, a pioneer and global leader in online employment skills and behavioral testing. Scaleworks' investment and partnership will accelerate eSkill’s strategic roadmap, enable product innovation, and enhance go-to-market strategy.

"We are delighted to welcome eSkill into the Scaleworks portfolio," said Ed Byrne, Co-Founder, and General Partner at Scaleworks. "eSkill's innovative approach to skills assessments aligns perfectly with our mission to invest in companies that are driving significant impact in their respective industries.”

Laith Dahiyat, an accomplished SaaS leader with a proven track record in scaling tech companies, joins eSkill as CEO to lead its next phase of growth. Prior to this role, Dahiyat held senior executive positions at several successful SaaS companies, including Pingboard, Chargify, and Assembla.

"I am honored to join eSkill and excited about the opportunity to build upon the strong foundation that founder and former CEO Eric Friedman built with his incredible team," said Laith Dahiyat. "With Scaleworks, we aim to accelerate our growth trajectory, expand our market reach, and deliver even greater value to our customers."

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

To learn more about Scaleworks and its portfolio of companies, visit  www.scaleworks.com. Find out more about eSkill at www.eskill.com

About Scaleworks
Scaleworks is a SaaS growth fund that acquires and operates B2B software in the lower middle-market. The Scaleworks "Venture Equity" model takes a hands-on approach to scaling businesses, opening new offices in their San Antonio headquarters, building go-to-market teams, focusing on category design, and investing in capital-efficient growth. Recent portfolio companies include Profitero, Searchspring, Chargify, and Earth Class Mail.

About eSkill
eSkill provides the most accurate employment assessments for selection and skills gap measurement to help you minimize hiring “mistakes,” decrease recruiting costs, and improve hiring and training outcomes.

Sheila Kloefkorn
KEO Marketing Inc
+16025653512 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn

You just read:

Scaleworks Acquires Leading Pre-Hire Assessment Platform eSkill, Appoints New CEO

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more