Moderation Management Hosts Mindful Drinking Virtual Summit**

Moderation Management (MM) is excited to announce that it will be hosting its first-ever virtual conference to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the organization. Since its founding in 1994, MM has been dedicated to supporting people who want to change their relationship with alcohol. Experts, advocates, and individuals come together to focus on fostering a culture of moderation and mindfulness in alcohol consumption at the Moderation Mindset Virtual Summit on July 27th and 28th, 2024.
"We are excited to bring together thought leaders and participants from around the world to explore the importance of moderation in alcohol consumption," said Andrea Pain, Interim Executive Director at Moderation Management. "This conference is an opportunity for individuals to learn, share experiences, and gain practical insights into fostering healthy relationships with alcohol."
Registration for the conference is now open. For more information on the agenda, speakers, and registration details, please visit https://moderation.org/moderation-mindset-virtual-summit/.
About Moderation Management
Moderation Management (MM) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals who are concerned about their drinking and who desire to make positive lifestyle changes. MM promotes moderation as a viable and realistic alternative to the all-or-nothing approach to alcohol abstinence. Through peer support, education, and community engagement, MM empowers individuals to take charge of their drinking habits and lead healthier, more balanced lives. Learn more at www.moderation.org.
