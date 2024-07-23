TapClicks Introduces TapData Advanced Data Pipeline Solution

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions, announced today the immediate availability of the new TapData platform, designed to bring scalable ELT (Extract, Load, Transform) / ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) technology to agencies and brands of all sizes at reasonable cost.

Marketers today are inundated with data. Even small companies may use a dozen or more data platforms/sources and end up with fragmented information contained across multiple spreadsheets. Larger organizations typically experience even greater complexity.

The TapClicks product suite has long provided industry-leading technology with its rich collection of data connectors, analytics, data blending and export offerings. Now those technologies are packaged together in TapData.

TapData provides significant customer benefits that range from providing access to a broad array of marketing platforms, to advanced transformation functions on complex datasets, to straightforward export of data to third-party platforms.

“Marketers are the experts in their domains, and they need powerful, easy-to-use tools to help them make fast, actionable decisions,” stated Babak Hedayati, CEO and founder of TapClicks. “The new TapData platform enables them to extract the data they need, apply the necessary transforms and load it to the application of their choice in a very cost-efficient way.”

Features include:

• Automatic data warehousing.

• Hundreds of native data connectors, from Amazon, BirdEye, Facebook, Google, Instagram, MediaMath, Simpli.fi, TikTok, X, and many more.

• SmartConnector technology, with over 9000 connections to data from virtually any data source.

• Near real-time access to the freshest, most accurate data from major platforms such as Amazon, Facebook and Google, using live connectors.

And, TapData can support easy data export to multiple destinations such as:

• Business intelligence Tools: Looker, MicroStrategy, Tableau, etc.

• Business tools: Email, Google Sheets, FTP/SFTP, etc.

• Warehouses and databases: Amazon Redshift, Amazon S3, Google BigQuery, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Snowflake, etc.

• Reporting and analytics: Looker Studio, TapReports and TapAnalytics.

”TapData has greatly streamlined our ETL processes, efficiently handling extraction, transformation, and loading of our data models,” said Bradley Keefer, Chief Revenue Officer of Keen Decision Systems. “It has significantly reduced our reliance on Excel spreadsheets and enabled much faster 'time-to-insights' and more informed decision-making."

The new TapData offering is comprised of three packages containing technology targeted to small agencies or businesses, mid-market agencies or businesses and large media companies, enterprises and brands:

TapDataMAX – a full-featured ELT/ETL package including a complete suite of connectors and advanced calculation technology for agencies, brands and enterprises. TapDataMAX is targeted to companies with tech-savvy employees such as data analysts and data scientists.

TapDataPlus – an intermediate ETL package including a full suite of connectors for mid-market companies with more sophisticated human resources such as technical marketers and data analysts.

TapDataLite – a basic, low-cost ELT package for smaller organizations, typically targeted to low-cost solutions such as Google Sheets or Looker Studio.

All three packages integrate seamlessly with TapClicks products TapReports and TapAnalytics, as well as a host of partner data warehouses and other external products.

The new TapData platform solutions are now available for immediate purchase.

About TapClicks:

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 9000 MarTech / AdTech connections, automated warehousing, scalable reporting and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information about TapData and the new TapClicks ELT/ETL infrastructure, visit www.tapclicks.com.