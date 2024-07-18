School of Rock AllStars Hit the Road for Nationwide Tour
EINPresswire.com/ -- School of Rock, the largest music school franchise in the United States, is thrilled to announce the kickoff of the AllStars program on July 22, 2024. This nationwide tour will visit 30 cities across the U.S., showcasing its top musical students from around the globe. In addition to enhancing the musical skills and professionalism of these young talents, the program supports the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide.
“This incredible opportunity is a testament to the hard work and talent of our students on a global level. We are thrilled to see them shine on some of the most prestigious stages," said Stacey Ryan, COO of School of Rock. "Being selected as an AllStar is a significant achievement, and we couldn't be more proud of our students for reaching this elite level. Their dedication to music is truly inspiring, and we are excited for them to experience the thrill of touring and performing nationwide, building lifelong friendships and memories along the way."
Less than 1% of School of Rock students attain the prestigious AllStar status, making it the highest level of achievement within the School of Rock community. Former AllStars have gone on to have successful careers in the music industry, including touring, starring in Broadway musicals, signing record deals, and competing on shows like The Voice and American Idol.
A total of 169 students from 97 School of Rock locations across six countries will participate in the tour, which spans ten days. Six different teams will visit 30 cities nationwide. The students will also take part in three rehearsal days and one in-studio recording day, giving them hands-on experience with the intricacies of musical touring.
The tour serves a dual purpose, aiming not only to provide students with a musical and educational experience they’ll never forget, but also to raise awareness for mental health. Students will raise funds for the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide, an organization dedicated to increasing awareness, saving lives, and reducing the stigma of suicide through specialized training programs and mental health resources.
According to the National Library of Medicine, different types of extracurricular activities, including music, have been found to improve mental health with safe and appropriate peer interactions, structure and adult supervision, forming of supportive relationships, a sense of belonging, emphasis on positive social norms, and support of efficacy and mattering and skill-building.
Says Dawn Doherty, Executive Director Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide, "We are truly honored and excited to partner with School of Rock’s AllStars program to raise awareness about teen suicide. This collaboration not only highlights the importance of mental health but also empowers young musicians to make a positive impact. Working together, we hope to spread our message further and provide vital resources and support to those in need."
For more information about School of Rock and the full schedule of tour dates, visit https://www.schoolofrock.com/allstars-events-2024
Jacob Kingrey
