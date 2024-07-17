Wyoming Army National Guard’s 67th Army Band to Perform at Cheyenne Frontier Days Events

What:

The Wyoming Army National Guard “Wyoming’s Own” 67th Army Rock Band will be performing at the Depot Plaza on Cheyenne Day. This free concert is open to the public and will feature a selection of classic rock favorites. Additionally, various band teams will participate in the Cheyenne Frontier Days parades in Downtown Cheyenne.

Who:

Wyoming Army National Guard’s 67th Army Band

When:

Depot Plaza Performance : July 24, at 1 p.m.

Parade Performances: July 20, 23, 25, and 27, at 9 a.m.

Where:

Depot Plaza : 121 W. 15th St.

: 121 W. 15th St. Parades: Downtown Cheyenne

Everyone is invited to attend all performances. We hope you can join.