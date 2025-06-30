Wyoming Kicks Off America’s 250th withStatehood Day Celebration at the Wyoming Capitol Square

June 13, 2025—Cheyenne, Wyo. – On July 10, from Noon to 8 p.m. the Capitol Square will kick off a year of celebration in advance of commemorating America’s 250th anniversary next July. The July 10 celebration coincides with Wyoming statehood day and launches monthly events at the Capitol leading up to the grand celebration of America’s semi-quincentennial on July 4, 2026.

The July 10 festivities will include guided tours of the Capitol, Wyoming history talks, live entertainment, military vehicle displays, food trucks, and activities for children. All events are free and open to the public.

Bring your own picnic blanket or lawn chair to relax and enjoy the entertainment on the north side of the Capitol grounds. This special day offers a meaningful and memorable experience for all ages, celebrating Wyoming’s statehood and its role in our nation’s 250-year history. More details and a full schedule are available at Wyoming’s Kickoff to America’s 250th | Wyoming 250.

Event Program (Subject to change)

July 10, 2025: Noon to 8 p.m.

Food Trucks Open at Noon

Location: 26th Street

Enjoy a variety of local food trucks and vendors throughout the day, featuring Mad Flavors, Queso’s Kitchen, Ranch Eats, The Florista (coffee), Fritzzeria (pizza), and Paul Paul’s, serving Asian, Cajun, and soul food, and Sprosty’s Frostys (popsicles).

Interactive History and Educational Discovery for Kids

Location: Capitol Extension Rooms W53 and 54 and Capitol Classroom

Presented by the Wyoming State Museum and the Wyoming Veterans Commission, these interactive exhibits feature military uniforms and a collection of touchable historical artifacts for children and families to explore.

Military Vehicle Display

Location: 26th Street

Presented by the Wyoming Air National Guard and Wyoming Veterans Commission, a variety of historic and modern military vehicles will be on display.

Wyoming History & Military Talks: Stories of Strength & Legacy

Discover Wyoming’s rich history through engaging talks throughout the day on the following topics: Wyoming’s Suffrage Story from 1869-1920, The Wyoming State Flag and the Women Who Made it Fly, Buffalo Soldiers, The Johnson County War, Wyoming Girl Guards, 148th Field Artillery & George Ostrom, Camp Douglas POW Camp, Cheyenne B-17 Modification Center and Mountain Men. Presented in partnership with the Wyoming Veterans Commission, Wyoming State Museum, and WyoHistory. See Wyoming’s Kickoff to America’s 250th | Wyoming 250 for specific times.

Guided Capitol Tours

Explore the rich history and architecture of the Wyoming Capitol. Reserve your spot for a guided tour here: wyoming250.com/guided-capitol- tour-signup.

Ribbon Cutting of Exhibits | 2 p.m.

Join us as we unveil new exhibits detailing Wyoming’s early history and statehood. Visit Suffrage Hall in the west wing on the first level of the Capitol to learn about the citizens who fought for women’s right to vote and hold office.

Afternoon with Esther | 3 p.m.

A League of Her Own, sponsored by the Cheyenne League of Women Voters, presents a captivating short performance featuring Wyoming’s suffragists in conversation with Esther Hobart Morris.

Liberty Bell Rededication | Wyoming State Museum | 4 p.m.

The Wyoming Liberty Bell has been newly refurbished and is now on display. Come see this iconic replica of American history.

University of Wyoming Brass Quintet | 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | North Capitol Grounds

Experience the energy and brilliance of these talented musicians as they deliver a selection of bold and captivating brass performances.

Music by Jason Buchanan | 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. | North Capitol Grounds

Come and listen as this talented Wyoming artist showcases a remarkable collection of original music, seamlessly blending soulful vocals with authentic folk elements and deeply reflective lyrics.