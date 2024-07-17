NextCycle Colorado recognizes recycling businesses for sustainability work

Denver (July 17, 2024) – NextCycle Colorado, a program at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, awarded Renegade Plastics the top prize at the 2024 NextCycle Pitch Competition.

Based in Golden, Renegade Plastics diverts construction and demolition waste by recycling it into polypropylene plastic-coated fabrics. This creates a circular system for industrial fabrics, fibers, and cloth, which supports reuse and reduces the need for new materials.

NextCycle Colorado helps participating teams develop new or improved recycling, composting, and reuse end markets. Local markets for these commodities allow the materials Coloradans recycle and compost to transition into quality, new products. This results in positive environmental, economic, and social benefits for all Colorado residents and businesses.

Since its creation in 2018, NextCycle has helped Colorado businesses secure approximately $3 million in CDPHE-funded waste diversion grants.

"NextCycle continues to help Colorado build a circular economy that increases recycling access, reduces waste going to local landfills, and supports workforce development in our communities,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, CDPHE’s executive director. "I’m proud to see NextCycle support these creative companies that demonstrate our shared commitment to building a more sustainable future for our state."

The pitch competition followed a four-month business accelerator program through NextCycle Colorado. Businesses, organizations, non-profits, universities, and entrepreneurs pursue innovative projects to develop new or improve existing recycling and composting markets in the state.

“The NextCycle Colorado program was an awesome opportunity for Renegade Plastics to connect with other businesses and nonprofits working towards waste diversion in Colorado,” said Katie Kolesar, Renegade Plastics Head of Sustainability. “The coaching provided in the boot camp prepared us to successfully pitch our project for a prototyping and research manufacturing facility and receive a Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade Advanced Industries Early-Stage and Capital Retention grant. The facility is anticipated to open in 2025 and will make it possible for Renegade Plastics to incorporate recycled resin from our own products into a new generation of products. For example, keep your eyes peeled when skiing. You might just spot some of our recycled-content ski lift seats in the next few years!”

The competition audience selected EsterCycle, based in Arvada, as the People’s Choice award winner. EsterCycle designed a circular recycling system for compostable and single-use food packaging.

“EsterCycle will officially register as a business in the state this summer before beginning participation in a Colorado-based cleantech accelerator. We are incredibly excited to continue refining our technology and raising funds to scale up compostable plastics recycling in Colorado,” said Julia Curley, Founder of EsterCycle.

Learn more about the other teams and ideas showcased at the May 13 pitch competition.

CDPHE’s Resource Recycling Economic Opportunity grant program, replaced by the Colorado Circular Communities Enterprise, provided NextCycle with funding to support its mission. Resource Recycling Systems, a sustainability and recycling consulting firm, facilitated the program.

For more information on Colorado NextCycle programming, please email nextcycle@recycle.com.

