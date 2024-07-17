DHS Career Expo Success

On June 27 and 28, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) successfully hosted its largest-ever hiring event, the DHS Career Expo. During the two-day event, more than 8,000 potential candidates visited the Dulles Expo Center for the opportunity to interview for one of the Department’s hundreds of mission critical positions. DHS interviewed more than 1,200 candidates and extended over 540 tentative job offers (TJOs) with more TJOs anticipated in the coming weeks.

DHS Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Deputy Secretary Canegallo visits the DHS Women

in Law Enforcement booth.

"With the threats facing the Nation constantly evolving, keeping our communities safe requires a skilled and diverse workforce that brings new ideas, experiences, and perspectives to the table,” said the Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Deputy Secretary Kristie Canegallo. “The DHS Career Expo provided potential new team members a unique platform to learn what the DHS workforce does to protect the American people and become part of this amazing team.”

Candidates traveled from across the country to attend the Department’s annual hiring event. Inside the expo center, candidates had the opportunity to visit over two dozen booths where DHS hiring managers, recruiters, and representatives shared information and answered questions about the Department’s various missions, job openings, and employee programs.

The main goal of this annual hiring event was to accelerate the hiring process “The DHS Career Expo was a one-stop-shop,” said Sharon Wong, the DHS Chief Employee Experience Officer. “Attendees were able to come in with their resume, talk to a recruiter or a hiring manager, be interviewed on-site, and if they met qualifications, be offered a tentative job offer. But it didn’t stop there. Individuals who received a tentative job offer were also able to initiate the clearance process all within a few hours.”

Thousands of attendees meet with DHS representatives at dozens of booths at the DHS Career Expo.

Beyond the booths, candidates had the opportunity to attend a variety of panels and workshops such as the DHS Women Leadership in Law Enforcement Panel, Building Your Federal Resume workshop, and the DHS Student Programs workshop.

Visit DHS.gov/careers for more information on career opportunities across DHS.