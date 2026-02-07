Meet Some of the Child Rapists, Sex Offenders, Gang Members, and Violent Offenders Agitators Tried to Shield from Arrest

Despite these agitators' obstruction, ICE law enforcement still arrested and removed these violent criminal illegal aliens from our communities

WASHINGTON — Over the past year, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has documented numerous incidents in which rioters and agitators obstructed federal law enforcement—a felony and a federal crime—from arresting child rapists, sex offenders, gang members, and violent offenders. Despite these attempts, ICE law enforcement still apprehended and removed these criminals from American communities.

“As our law enforcement are putting their lives on the line to arrest heinous criminals including child rapists, sex offenders, gang members, and other violent offenders, our officers are facing a coordinated campaign of violence against them. These are the monsters that agitators and sanctuary politicians are protecting. We remind the public that obstructing law enforcement is a felony and a federal crime,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “President Trump and Secretary Noem have been very clear: we will NOT let agitators slow us down from removing criminal illegal aliens from American neighborhoods. If you obstruct or assault law enforcement, you will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Some recent examples of interference from rioters and agitators include:

Mahad Abdulkadir Yusuf

On December 31, 2025, ICE arrested Mahad Abdulkadir Yusuf, a criminal illegal alien from Somalia, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Yusuf committed a series of horrific crimes, including a conviction for criminal sexual conduct in the first degree where he forced his victim to perform oral sex on him multiple times. He was also arrested in 2016 for assault in the first degree and has an active warrant from 2024 for obstructing police.

He originally entered the United States in 1996 and was a lawful permanent resident. However, he threw away his shot at the American dream by repaying our country’s generosity with these vicious crimes.

ICE arrested Yusuf at his Lake Street apartment. They had previously attempted to make this arrest, but the apartment manager obstructed federal law enforcement agents by preventing them from entering the building, actively protecting this known, convicted sex offender.

Jozias Natanael Carmona-Pena

During a targeted enforcement operation in Minnesota on December 10, ICE officers attempted to apprehend Jozias Natanael Carmona-Pena, a known criminal illegal alien with pending felony charges for lewd and lascivious acts with a child. This vicious criminal illegal alien was released into the community after local law enforcement denied ICE’s request to take him into custody. Carmona-Pena was issued a final order of removal in 2023.

During the operation, radical agitators swarmed federal law enforcement and obstructed their attempts to arrest this criminal illegal alien pedophile. A U.S. citizen then rammed into an ICE vehicle with his car.

The Burnsville Police Department responded and provided assistance. Thanks to the interference of the agitators, ICE was unable to locate and arrest this criminal illegal alien pedophile. On December 27, ICE finally arrested this child predator, and he remains in custody pending removal.

Luis Jesus Acosta Gutierrez

Vehicle ramming

On December 8, ICE arrested Luis Jesus Acosta Gutierrez, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and suspected member of Tren de Aragua. ICE officers attempted to conduct a vehicle stop, at which point Acosta resisted arrest by intentionally ramming an officer’s vehicle into a tree. Thankfully, the officer sustained no injuries.

Acosta then fled on foot and barricaded himself into an apartment of a person he did not know. The suspected gang member came out on the apartment’s balcony and officers tried to negotiate with him to leave the apartment. During this time, a large crowd of agitators formed and began throwing rocks and bottles at law enforcement officers. The local police department refused to protect ICE law enforcement officers.

After several hours of negotiating, ICE officers were able to take Acosta into custody.

Jose Reyes Leon-Deras

On June 20, 2025, ICE attempted to arrest Jose Reyes Leon-Deras, an international fugitive and convicted child rapist, but members of the Colorado Rapid Response Network alerted Leon-Deras of ICE’s presence and facilitated his escape. The Colorado Rapid Response Network is known for protesting with bullhorns to warn illegal aliens and shouting profanities at ICE law enforcement officers attempting to arrest dangerous criminal illegal aliens. ICE arrested this child rapist on June 27, 2025, and he was issued a final order of removal by an Immigration Judge on October 30, 2025.

Eduardo Flores-Ruiz

On April 18, 2025, ICE, assisted by deputized FBI law enforcement officials, carried out a targeted operation to arrest Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, a criminal illegal alien, at the Milwaukee County Courthouse. This criminal illegal alien has a laundry list of violent criminal charges including strangulation and suffocation, battery, and domestic abuse. Ruiz has illegally entered the U.S. twice.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan intentionally misdirected ICE agents away from this criminal illegal alien to obstruct the arrest and try to help him evade arrest. Thankfully, our FBI partners chased down this illegal alien, arrested him and removed him from American communities. He was successfully removed on November 14, 2025.

Secretary Noem has been clear: anyone who obstructs or assaults law enforcement will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested from across the country: WOW.DHS.gov.

