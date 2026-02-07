ICE Asks Miami to Not Release Criminal Illegal Alien who Violently Sexually Assaulted Uber Driver Before Causing Vehicle Crash in Miami

ICE lodged an arrest detainer to ensure this criminal is not released from jail back into Miami neighborhoods to sexually assault more innocent women

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer asking local law enforcement to not release back into Miami without notification Oscar Ernesto Sanchez-Aguire, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador accused of sexually assaulting an Uber driver and causing a collision resulting in serious damage.

Oscar Ernesto Sanchez-Aguire

According to local reports, on January 31, 2026, an Uber driver in Miami, Florida was allegedly sexually assaulted by her passenger, Sanchez-Aguire. The victim told local news that he directed her to turn down a dark street before he covered her mouth and began to grope her and sexually assault her.

The attack caused her to lose control of the SUV, hit another car, and crash into the wall of a building.

An eyewitness reported seeing a woman trapped inside the crashed car, the driver’s side of which had been completely destroyed. The witness worried the car could explode due to the state of the vehicle. The witness went to assist the victim, who exclaimed “He tried to rape me, he tried to rape me, he tried to touch me, abuse me.”

“This is yet another example of how years of open border policies have resulted in a heartbreaking number of preventable attacks. This monster should never have been in our country in the first place and had the opportunity to prey on this innocent woman,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Every day we’re working to get illegal aliens out of our country before more innocent Americans are victimized.”

Sanchez-Aguire attempted to flee the scene on foot but did not get far before local authorities caught and apprehended him. He was charged with battery and culpable negligence resulting in injuries.

Oscar Ernesto Sanchez-Aguire illegally entered the United States at an unknown date and unknown location. ICE lodged an arrest detainer on February 3, 2026 to prevent his release back into American communities.

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

