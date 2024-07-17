USCIS Continues to Improve Accessibility to Immigration Services

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) works tirelessly to uphold America’s promise as a nation of welcome and possibility and has made meaningful progress to improve accessibility to immigration benefits and services while working towards the Biden-Harris Administration’s vision for our nation’s immigration system, one that is based on trust, strength, inclusion, integrity, and accessibility. These announcements utilize existing authorities, but only Congress can fix our broken immigration system.

Keeping Families Together

On June 18, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced actions to promote family unity in the immigration process, consistent with the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to keeping families together.

Today, the Biden-Harris Administration announced that beginning on August 19, 2024, eligible spouses and children will be able to apply for this process to obtain legal status while remaining with their families.

Citizenship and Integration Grant Program

USCIS is providing new competitive funding opportunities under the Citizenship and Integration Grant Program, which provides citizenship preparation resources, support, and information to immigrants and immigrant-serving organizations. Since 2009, the program has awarded $155 million through 644 grants to organizations providing citizenship preparation services to more than 350,000 eligible immigrants in 41 states and the District of Columbia. New funding opportunities include:

Citizenship and Integration Training Academy (CITA)

On May 15, USCIS announced the opening of the application period for the CITA which provides funding and training to enable organizations to establish high-quality citizenship programs for noncitizens who qualify or will qualify based on eligibility criteria. This new funding opportunity is a technical assistance grant that will provide up to $2.6 million in Congressionally appropriated competitive funding to public or nonprofit organizations that have not received previous grant funding from USCIS.

Citizenship Instruction and Naturalization Application Services (CINAS)

On April 24, USCIS began accepting applications for up to $10 million in competitive funding through CINAS, which will provide funding for organizations who offer legal and informational services to prepare eligible immigrants by offering both citizenship instruction and naturalization application services, training, and Board of Immigration Appeals accreditation.

The total awards for these opportunities will be $12.6 million. USCIS is currently reviewing applications and the awardees will be announced in September, during Constitution Day and Citizenship Day/Constitution Week.

USCIS to You

On July 17, 2024, USCIS is launching “USCIS to You,” a new initiative to bring immigration-related assistance into local communities, including remote or underserved areas for eligible noncitizens. This initiative will help break down existing barriers to accessing immigration services, such as long distances and a lack of public transportation to field offices, and inadequate legal, community, and financial support.