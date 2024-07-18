Bid on Legendary Blockbuster Movie Memorabilia at Propstore’s $10 Million L.A. Auction This August
August 15-18, Propstore presents one of the world's largest auctions of legendary film and TV memorabilia, featuring over 1,900 lots with $10M estimated value.
This is Propstore Los Angeles’ second Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction of 2024, and the sale represents another incredible opportunity for movie fans to own a piece of cinematic history.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Propstore, a global leader in film and TV memorabilia, today unveils its second Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction of 2024, coming to Los Angeles this August. Kicking off with in-room bidding at The Petersen Automotive Museum on August 15, the auction features coveted pieces from Batman, Scream, Harry Potter, Marvel, and Star Wars among other legendary artifacts, expected to fetch over $10 million from in-person and virtual buyers worldwide.
— Brandon Alinger, COO of Propstore
More than 1,900 rare, sought-after items will be available during Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, which will take place from August 15 to 18, 2024, starting at 9:30 AM PDT each day. In-room bidding will be open to the public at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles on August 15, 2024. Online, absentee and telephone bids will be accepted throughout the event until August 18.
Registration is now open at https://propstore.com/liveauction
The full catalog can be browsed at https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/catalog/id/397
Brandon Alinger, COO of Propstore, commented on the upcoming auction: "This is Propstore Los Angeles’ second Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction of 2024, and the sale represents another incredible opportunity for movie fans to own a piece of cinematic history. From Indiana Jones’ classic fedora from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, to the Biker Scout Helmet from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, each item carries its own significant story and history. Whether you're a seasoned collector or new to memorabilia collecting, this event promises something extraordinary for everyone.”
Featured Top Lots:
CELEBRATING THE LEGACY OF INDIANA JONES (HARRISON FORD), HIS ICONIC SCREEN-AND-PHOTO-MATCHED FEDORA IS EXPECTED TO FETCH BETWEEN $250,000 - $500,000
THE AUCTION WILL INCLUDE THE 6-FOOT BATWING MODEL MINIATURE USED BY MICHAEL KEATON’S BATMAN IN TIM BURTON'S BATMAN (1989), CELEBRATING ITS 35TH ANNIVERSARY. THIS EXTRAORDINARY PIECE IS ESTIMATED TO SELL BETWEEN $250,000 - $500,000
STAR WARS ENTHUSIASTS WILL HAVE THE CHANCE TO BID ON THE ONLY ON-CAMERA BIKER SCOUT HELMET FROM STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI (1983) EVER TO BE SOLD. THIS RARE PIECE IS ESTIMATED TO FETCH BETWEEN $250,000 - $500,000
AS ANTICIPATION FOR THE SEQUEL FILM BUILDS, COMMODUS’ (JOAQUIN PHOENIX) FINAL BATTLE COSTUME FROM THE ORIGINAL GLADIATOR (2000) HITS THE AUCTION BLOCK, ESTIMATED TO SELL BETWEEN $80,000 - $160,000
HORROR FANS HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO BID ON THE “HOLY GRAIL OF SCREAM COSTUMES”, THE GHOSTFACE KILLER COSTUME FROM 1996’S SCREAM. THIS ITEM HAS BEEN SCREEN-MATCHED TO THE SCENE WHERE SIDNEY IS ATTACKED IN THE FILM, ESTIMATED TO SELL BETWEEN $50,000 - $100,000
FORREST GUMP’S (TOM HANKS), ICONIC "BOX OF CHOCOLATES", KNOWN FOR ITS MEMORABLE ROLE IN THE FILM, IS SET TO BE SOLD BETWEEN $20,000 - $40,000
FOR FANS OF STAR TREK, THE AUCTION BOASTS A COLLECTION OF KEY ITEMS SPANNING THE ENTIRE FRANCHISE. ONE OF THE HIGHLIGHTS IS SPOCK’S (LEONARD NIMOY) SCREEN-MATCHED TRICORDER FROM STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL SERIES (1966-1969), WITH AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF $75,000 - $150,000
Top items to be sold at the Propstore auction (with estimated sale prices) include:
ALIEN (1979) USCSS Nostromo 11-Foot Principal Filming Model Est. $250,000 - $500,000
BATMAN (1989) Screen-Matched Batman’s (Michael Keaton) Batwing 6-Foot Motorized Filming Model Est. $250,000 - $500,000
INDIANA JONES AND THE TEMPLE OF DOOM (1984) Indiana Jones’ (Harrison Ford) Screen-and-Photo-Matched Fedora also worn by Stunt Performer Dean Ferrandini Est. $250,000 - $500,000
STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI (1983) Imperial Scout Trooper “Biker Scout” Helmet Est. $250,000 - $500,000
EVIL DEAD II (1987) Stunt Necronomicon Ex-Mortis Est. $80,000 - $160,000
GLADIATOR (2000) Commodus' (Joaquin Phoenix) Final Battle Costume Est. $80,000 - $160,000
STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL SERIES (1966-1969) Spock's (Leonard Nimoy) Screen-Matched Season 3 Tricorder Est. $75,000 - $150,000
CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR (2016) Captain America's (Chris Evans) Shield Est. $50,000 - $100,000
SCREAM (1996) Billy Loomis' (Skeet Ulrich) and Stu Macher's (Matthew Lillard) Screen-Matched Ghostface Costume Est. $50,000 - $100,000
THOR: THE DARK WORLD (2013) Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) Weighted Mjolnir Hammer Est. $40,000 - $80,000
SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER (1977) Anthony "Tony" Manero's (John Travolta) Screen-Matched Leather Jacket Est. $40,000 - $80,000
THE GOONIES (1985) Data's Stunt Coat Est. $25,000 - $50,000
HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN (2004) Hermione Granger’s (Emma Watson) Light-up Hero Wand Est. $25,000 - $50,000
JAMES BOND: SKYFALL (2012) James Bond's (Daniel Craig) Whitehall/Tube Chase Suit Est. $25,000 - $50,000
STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS (TV SERIES 2022 - PRESENT) Captain Christopher Pike's (Anson Mount) Starfleet Uniform Costume Est. $25,000 - $50,000
FORREST GUMP (1994) Forrest Gump's (Tom Hanks) Box of Chocolates Est. $20,000 - $40,000
A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET 3: DREAM WARRIORS (1987) Freddy Krueger’s (Robert Englund) Distressed Sweater Est. $20,000 - $40,000
LOGAN (2017) Logan's (Hugh Jackman) Metal Claws Est. $20,000 - $40,000
PRETTY WOMAN (1990) Vivian Ward's (Julia Roberts) Pair of Earrings Est. $15,000 - $30,000
THE BLUES BROTHERS FRANCHISE (1978 - PRESENT) Elwood Blues’ (Dan Aykroyd) Costume from John Belushi Charity Auction Est. $10,000 - $20,000
Propstore’s auction is suitable for fans with a variety of budgets, with lower-priced lots including:
JERRY MAGUIRE (1996) Jerry Maguire's (Tom Cruise) Briefcase, Folders, Books, Plane Tickets, and Business Cards Est. $1,000 - $2,000
MAD MAX: FURY ROAD (2015) Furiosa's (Charlize Theron) War Rig Skull Ornament Est. $1,000 - $2,000
MR. & MRS. SMITH (2005) John Smith's (Brad Pitt) Driver's License Est. $1,000 - $2,000
Prior auctions have seen the likes of the screen match hero TIE Fighter Pilot Helmet from Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) sell for $671,875 in 2023; Michael J. Fox-autographed Marty McFly Lenticular Mattel Hoverboard from Back to the Future Part II (1989) sell for $468,750 in 2021; Cast Away’s (2000) Chuck Noland's (Tom Hanks) Hero screen-matched Wilson sell for $359,375 in 2022; and Buddy's (Will Ferrell) Hero Elf Costume from ELF (2003) sell for $273,438 in 2021.
# # #
For further information, catalog images, case studies and interviews please contact:
Bethany Willetts at bwilletts@blazepr.com
Registration and online bidding are now open at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/397
Imagery + Assets for download: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/qnr9ekqfirm9b5ke6lgt1/AH9E0M_JOXV4i2p6pRaDCnI/Press%20Release?rlkey=ciy3famtp98mw2mn2pgx3vz07&subfolder_nav_tracking=1&st=gzo13fl6&dl=0
Auction Teaser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7zfxsuhAlck
In 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to
Bethany Willetts
Blaze PR
+1 3103955050
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok