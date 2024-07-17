Submit Release
UNO French Summer Abroad Program in Besançon

UNO offers a two-week summer opportunity to study in France through the Masters of Arts in Language Teaching program. There are two sessions, each worth three UNO credits. The sessions are held at the Université de Franche-Comté by university professors from the Centre de Linguistique Appliquée. Students may stay on campus, at a hotel, or with a family. For more information on the web, go to: unomaha.edu and click on “Besançon” or contact Dr. Juliette Parnell at 402-554-3029, jparnell@unomaha.edu.

