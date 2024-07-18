Feeding Pets of the Homeless Announces the 15th Annual Give a Dog a Bone Week
August 4-10, 2024
With donations down 14% this year and program demands up 50%, community support is more crucial than ever”CARSON CITY, NEVADA, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feeding Pets of the Homeless is excited to announce the 15th Annual Give a Dog a Bone Week, taking place from August 4-10, 2024. This year, we are introducing a new and dynamic fundraising component to our traditional pet food donation drive, allowing supporters to create their own fundraisers and rally their communities to support this vital cause.
— Genevieve Frederick
“With donations down 14% this year and program demands up 50%, community support is more crucial than ever,” said Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless. “Give a Dog a Bone Week is essential for helping us meet these increased needs and ensuring no pet belonging to a person experiencing homelessness goes hungry or without medical care.”
How You Can Get Involved:
Start Your Own Fundraiser: It's easy to set up your personal fundraiser. Click here to begin, follow the prompts to add your display name, upload an inspiring image, and set your fundraising goal. Share why Feeding Pets of the Homeless is important to you and spread the word to friends and family.
Host a Pet Food Drive: Setting up a pet food drive in your community is simple. Choose a location, promote your drive on social media and within your neighborhood, and collect donations. Submit your collection report to Feeding Pets of the Homeless and deliver the donations to a local Pet Food Provider.
Donate Pet Food and Supplies: Find a local donation site using our interactive map. Donations of new and gently used pet supplies, including food, treats, leashes, collars, toys, beds, and more, are greatly needed.
By participating in Give a Dog a Bone Week, you are directly contributing to the well-being of pets belonging to the houseless population across the United States. This annual event not only raises critical resources but also brings awareness to the challenges faced by these pets and their human companions.
To learn more about Give a Dog a Bone Week, how to get involved, and to start your fundraiser, visit our website at www.petsofthehomeless.org/giveadogaboneweek2024.
###
About Feeding Pets of the Homeless: Since its founding in 2008, Feeding Pets of the Homeless has saved thousands of pets by providing more than 2 million pounds of food and nearly $5 million in veterinary assistance. Donations to Feeding Pets have helped more than 30,000 pets nationwide, including thousands of military veteran pet owners experiencing homelessness. Feeding Pets has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, their highest rating.
Kristen Furleigh, MBA
Feeding Pets of the Homeless
+1 775-391-0732
email us here