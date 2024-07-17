NAVCENT Hosts Inaugural Multinational Combat Casualty Care Engagement

Seeking to strengthen relationships among senior regional medical leaders, the conference attendees discussed a range of topics, including preparing medical teams for combat missions; managing common injuries in the field; utilizing telemedicine in a field setting; supporting a multinational fighting force; and providing ancillary support in combat.

More than 100 personnel from 12 countries participated.

“I'm grateful to all the 12 partner nations who come out and join us from around the globe, all in a unified commitment to do the best that we can within military medicine to improve survivability and provide care both from a physical and a mental standpoint during times of crisis and even during times of peace,” said Capt. Jorge Brito, NAVCENT force surgeon and U.S. Fifth fleet surgeon.

Brito added that the universal language of medical care, which transcends every language barrier, aims for the same goal: to save lives and advance medicine on a global scale.

“The ability to present everyone's best practices and lessons learned from medical care, whether it be trauma care for forces, U.S. forces, and partners allow us to achieve the understanding of cooperation and collaboration,” said Lt. Freddie Mawanay, the event’s coordinator. “The ability to understand someone else's medical capabilities allows us to have that self-service support for any patient that presents in front of us,” said Mawanay.

