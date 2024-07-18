DesktopShipper and OnTrac Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Faster, Coast-to-Coast Delivery to E-Commerce Shippers
EINPresswire.com/ -- DesktopShipper, a leading shipping and order management software provider, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with OnTrac, a national leader in last-mile e-commerce parcel delivery solutions. This collaboration introduces an enhanced API integration that combines DesktopShipper's comprehensive suite of solutions with OnTrac's efficient delivery network to empower shippers with faster delivery times, competitive rates, coast-to-coast coverage, and exceptional service that streamlines their shipping operations and exceeds customer expectations.
“This partnership with OnTrac reinforces our mission to empower shippers with the best tools and services available,” said Wade Ransom, Director of Business Development at DesktopShipper. “Our users can now unlock OnTrac’s expansive network, faster speeds, and rate savings – all through a seamless integration with DesktopShipper’s software. Together, we are dedicated to streamlining shipping operations, giving them a winning advantage in today’s competitive market.”
Key Benefits of the Partnership Include:
● Extensive Coverage: The OnTrac delivery network reaches approximately 70% of the U.S. population across 35 states and Washington, D.C., and is continuously growing. The latest expansion is to Chicagoland and the greater Midwest, extending its network coverage into Madison, Milwaukee, Minneapolis-St.Paul, and St. Louis.
● Faster Delivery Times: OnTrac offers up to 2 days faster delivery compared to other carriers, helping businesses meet the ever-increasing demands of today's e-commerce consumers.
● Reduced Shipping Costs: With OnTrac, businesses can enjoy cost savings of 10-35% compared to traditional carriers, improving their bottom line and competitiveness.
● Enhanced Reliability: OnTrac boasts a remarkable 98%+ on-time performance record, ensuring customers receive their packages predictably and on time.
● Minimize Errors: DesktopShipper automates everything from order entry and address verification to real-time tracking and delivery confirmation. Premium features like Cartonization optimize packaging, boosting accuracy and efficiency throughout your fulfillment process.
● Convenient Delivery Options Every Day of the Week: OnTrac provides Saturday and Sunday deliveries at no additional cost, helping shippers meet their customers’ expectations of faster delivery.
● Improved Customer Experience: OnTrac's innovative delivery features, such as visual proof of delivery and SMS notifications, keep customers informed and satisfied.
● Easy Integration: Get up and running quickly with DesktopShipper's intuitive set-up wizard, which walks users through setting up a new OnTrac account.
“OnTrac is a proven, alternative parcel carrier that empowers shippers to meet consumers’ growing demands of faster home delivery while lowering their costs,” said Josh Dinneen, Chief Commercial Officer at OnTrac. "With DesktopShipper’s powerful, easy-to-use software, shippers will be able to seamlessly leverage our delivery network to acquire customers, build brand loyalty, and improve margins.”
About OnTrac:
OnTrac is the parcel carrier of choice for last-mile e-commerce deliveries that helps retailers and shippers win customers and build brand loyalty through faster delivery times, lower costs, coast-to-coast coverage, and reliable on-time performance. The OnTrac delivery network reaches approximately 70% of the U.S. population in 35 states and Washington, D.C. and enhances retailers' ability to meet growing demand in the consumer e-commerce delivery market. With more than 65 years of experience, OnTrac has evolved into a critical part of the e-commerce infrastructure and is trusted by leading retailers and shippers that desire reduced transit times and increased flexibility within their supply chains.
About DesktopShipper:
DesktopShipper is a privately held SaaS company that provides web-based and on-premise shipping and order management solutions to e-commerce and fulfillment businesses globally. With highly adaptable and cutting-edge shipping technology, DesktopShipper allows companies of all sizes to rate-shop between a large selection of carriers, automate custom business rules, and integrate with various e-commerce platforms to manage and optimize shipping operations. DesktopShipper continues to be an industry leader through innovation and expertise in guiding customers to success, providing exceptional services to shippers worldwide for over two decades.
Kate Gottlieb
