Governor Newsom announces judicial appointments 7.17.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his appointment of 11 Superior Court Judges, which include two in Alameda County; four in Los Angeles County; one in Napa County; two in Orange County; one in Placer County; and one in Ventura County.



Alameda County Superior Court

Jessica Hawk, of Alameda County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Alameda County Superior Court. Hawk has served as a Senior Deputy State Public Defender at the Office of the State Public Defender since 2022 and was a Deputy State Public Defender there from 2019 to 2022. She served as a Law Clerk at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in 2019 and was a Staff Attorney at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit from 2015 to 2019. Hawk served as an Associate Deputy Public Defender at the Alameda County Public Defender’s Office from 2011 to 2015. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Paul Herbert. Hawk is a Democrat.



Thomas Eagle Weathers, of Marin County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Alameda County Superior Court. Weathers has been a Sole Practitioner since 2015. He was a Partner and Of Counsel at Vasquez Estrada & Conway LLP from 2012 to 2015 and a Partner at Alexander, Berkey, Williams & Weathers LLP from 2003 to 2012. Weathers was an Associate at Alexander & Karshmer from 2000 to 2003, at Crosby, Heafey, Roach & May from 1997 to 2000 and at Long & Levit from 1995 to 1997. He served as a Law Clerk at the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Washington from 1993 to 1995. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law. Weathers fills the vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Eumi K. Lee to the federal bench. Weathers is a Democrat.



Los Angeles County Superior Court

Damaris Diaz, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Diaz has served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California since 2016. She was a Senior Associate at Kelley Drye & Warren LLP from 2011 to 2016 and an Associate there from 2007 to 2011. Diaz earned a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Stephen A. Marcus. Diaz is a Democrat.

Janet Hong, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Hong has been a Sole Practitioner since 2015. She was an Adjunct Lecturer at the University of California, Irvine School of Law from 2019 to 2023. Hong was an Associate at Cheong & Denove from 2020 to 2021 and at Hennig Kramer Ruiz & Singh from 2013 to 2015. She served as a Trial Attorney at the Alternate Public Defender’s Office of Los Angeles County from 2006 to 2013 and for The Legal Aid Society from 2002 to 2006. Hong earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the transfer of Judge Michael Kelley to the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court. Hong is a Democrat.

Cindy Pánuco, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Pánuco has been Of Counsel at Perez & Perez, APC since 2023. She held several positions at Public Counsel from 2019 to 2023, including Vice President and Chief Programs Officer and Directing Attorney of the Consumer Rights and Economic Justice Project. Pánuco was a Partner at Hadsell Stormer & Renick LLP from 2016 to 2019 and an Associate there from 2009 to 2016. She was an American Board of Trial Advocates Fellow and a Law Clerk at the Federal Public Defender’s Office for the Central District of California in 2009. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge David Rosen. Pánuco is a Democrat.

Tiffany Tai, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Tai has served as a Commissioner at the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2022. She was a Partner at Ritt, Tai, Thvedt & Hodges LLP from 2005 to 2022 and was an Associate there from 1997 to 2005. Tai earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Howard C. Horn. Tai is registered without party preference.



Napa County Superior Court



Kecia Lind, of Napa County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Napa County Superior Court. Lind has served as a Deputy District Attorney at the Napa County District Attorney’s Office since 2015. She served as a Deputy District Attorney at the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office from 2008 to 2015 and was a Law Clerk there from 2006 to 2007. Lind earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Justice Monique Langhorne Wilson to the Court of Appeal. Lind is a Democrat.



Orange County Superior Court

Benjamin Azar, of Riverside County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Orange County Superior Court. Azar has served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Orange County Public Defender’s Office since 2013. He was a Contract Attorney for Reich, Radcliffe, & Kuttler in 2013. Azar earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Douglas A. Hatchimonji. Azar is a Democrat.

Kimberly Carasso, of Orange County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Orange County Superior Court. Carasso was a Senior Attorney at the Law Offices of Marshall Silberberg from 2014 to 2024. She was Of Counsel at Samini Scheinberg in 2014 and at Hewitt Wolensky & McNulty LLP from 2012 to 2014. Carasso was a Senior Attorney at Callahan & Blaine from 2005 to 2012 and an Associate at Klinedinst, PC from 2002 to 2005. She was an Associate at Schaffer Lax McNaughton & Chen from 1999 to 2002 and at Baker Silberberg & Keener from 1996 to 1999. Carasso earned a Juris Doctor degree from the California Western School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Stephanie George. Carasso is a Democrat.



Placer County Superior Court

Leon Dixson, of Placer County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Placer County Superior Court. Dixson has been Regional Counsel for Civil Rights at Legal Services of Northern California since 2023. He was Managing Attorney of the Expanded Access Project at Legal Services of Northern California from 2018 to 2023, where he was a Supervising Attorney from 2016 to 2017, a Staff Attorney from 2011 to 2016 and a Legal Graduate from 2010 to 2011. Dixson earned a Master of Dispute Resolution degree and Juris Doctor degree from the Pepperdine University School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Colleen Nichols. Dixson is a Democrat.



Ventura County Superior Court

Diana Weiss Aizman, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Ventura County Superior Court. Aizman has served as a Commissioner at the Ventura County Superior Court since February 2024. She was a Sole Practitioner from 2012 to February 2024. Aizman served as a Deputy City Attorney at the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office from 2008 to 2012. She served as a Senior Law Clerk at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office from 2007 to 2008. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Southwestern University School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge David Worley. Aizman is a Democrat.



The compensation for each of these positions is $238,479.