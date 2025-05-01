Governor Newsom proclaims Day of Prayer 2025

PROCLAMATION

On the National Day of Prayer, we stand with all Californians who make time for reflection and prayer in their lives, an invaluable source of solace, hope, and strength for so many of us. This observance is an opportunity to give thanks for our religious liberty and freedom of speech as Americans, cherished rights that protect people of all beliefs in our nation.

Today, we also remember those we have lost and draw strength and resilience from the many ways that Californians have kept faith with our values of community, inclusion, and generosity during unprecedented challenges over the past few years.

With Californians from all faiths and backgrounds observing this day in a multitude of ways, we are reminded of what makes California great – our remarkable capacity to live together and advance together across every conceivable difference, which will always see us through.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim May 1, 2025 as “Day of Prayer.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 30th day of April 2025.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State