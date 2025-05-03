Governor Newsom statement on selection of new UC President

“California’s future depends on the strength of our institutions, and few are more vital than the University of California. Chancellor Milliken brings years of experience and the steady, strategic leadership needed to expand UC’s impact across the state. I am excited to see him drive the next chapter of innovation, talent, and progress that will shape California and the country for generations to come.

“I also want to thank Dr. Michael Drake for his leadership and vision during his tenure — he is a strong partner and his intellect, experience and commitment to our students has helped grow the next generation of California leaders. We wish him well in his retirement.”