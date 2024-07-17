COMMISSIONER MILLER ENCOURAGES TEXANS TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL CORN MONTH

National Corn Month is observed during the month of July

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller proudly joins farmers nationwide in celebrating National Corn Month this July. Texas corn producers plant over 2 million acres of corn annually, contributing a remarkable $1.7 billion to our state’s economy each year. The corn industry supports countless jobs in agronomy, trucking, and logistics. As one of Texas' most versatile crops, Commissioner Miller recognizes that corn boosts our economy and plays an essential role in our daily lives.

"National Corn Month is a time to tip our hats to the hardworking Texas farmers who keep our tables full and our economy thriving," said Commissioner Miller. "As one of the top corn-producing states in the country, Texas takes pride in the sustainable and innovative practices our farmers use, keeping Texas the agriculture powerhouse that it is."

Corn is a key ingredient in many of our favorite Texas foods, from chili to tortillas and countless other dishes that define the Lone Star State. Corn also plays a vital role in livestock feed, ensuring the health of our cattle, poultry, and swine industries. But it doesn't stop there—it's used in various industrial applications, including ethanol production, helping fuel our cars and trucks.

During National Corn Month, Commissioner Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) encourage everyone to appreciate the impact of corn on our economy, environment, and everyday lives. Whether it’s enjoying a meal made with Texas-grown corn, filling up your tank with ethanol-blended fuel, or recognizing the importance of corn in animal feed, let’s celebrate the versatility and value of this incredible crop.