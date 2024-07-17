Nuisance Abatement Investigation Completed in Andrews

ANDREWS, N.C.

Andrews Police Department and the property owner of 85 Temple Street, Andrews, North Carolina worked together to reach a successful agreement in a potential Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action against the property owner.

Search warrants, felony arrests and criminal charges had previously been made at this property by the Andrews Police Department and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Police Chief Caleb Stiles requested the assistance of the Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Nuisance Abatement Team in regard to this property. Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines “nuisance” activities and provides for a civil remedy to abate such criminal acts and their detrimental impacts on the community. This investigation began with a collaborative decision between the Andrews Police Chief and City Officials.

“For years, this location has served as a hotspot for criminal activity, constantly draining law enforcement resources, negatively impacting the community and fostering criminal behavior,” said Chief Stiles. “We are thankful for the community and property owner working with law enforcement to ensure this community returns to the status quo.”

This investigation resulted in the family transitioning the property to the school board to meet state and county ordinances and avoid all future lawsuits. As part of the resolution, the property will be closed in the next 60 days and all trespassers who go on the property will be arrested and criminally charged.

“I would like to thank the ALE Nuisance Abatement Team for their work and for partnering with us to address this property and the strain it created on this community,” said Chief Stiles.

"The nuisance abatement law provides a solution to problem locations that strain law enforcement resources and reduce the quality of life for others,” said Scottie Shoaf, Special Agent in Charge of the Nuisance Abatement Team. “Successful investigations are only completed with proper community involvement and working with property owners to reach resolutions. This agreement should bring a permanent resolution for everyone involved and I look forward to seeing the positive changes this will facilitate in the community.”