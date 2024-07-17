AI, Fraud, & Growth Strategies: Dive Deep at Eltropy's Leadership Summit
Three-day event at picturesque Sundance Mountain Resort brings rising delinquency, AI, fraud, and more to the forefront at the exclusive gathering
We're bringing together a group of industry leaders to explore the very latest strategies and technologies – including AI, lending, collections, and more – that will shape the future of our industry.”SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eltropy, the leading AI-powered conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), announced its third annual Leadership Summit, scheduled for August 26 - 28, 2024, at the picturesque Sundance Mountain Resort in Utah. This exclusive event brings together C-suite executives and leaders from credit unions and community banks for an immersive experience focused on innovation, growth, and the future of community financial services.
— Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy
The 2024 Eltropy Leadership Summit will feature a dynamic lineup of speakers, including: Mike Schenk, Vice President of Data & Research and Chief Economist, America's Credit Unions; Joseph Zito, Principal & Shareholder, Doeren Mayhew; Rodney Hood, former Chairman, National Credit Union Collections Alliance (NCUCA); Herb White, Principal and CEO, Sharonview Federal Credit Union; Angela Faust, SVP/COO, Credit Union of Texas; Mike McWethy, Executive Vice President, Texans Credit Union; and more.
Attendees will engage in high-level networking, collaborative learning sessions, and strategic discussions aimed at driving innovation within the community financial institution sector. The summit will also offer optional activities, allowing participants to enjoy the natural beauty of the Sundance Resort while building meaningful connections with peers.
"Our Leadership Summit has become a cornerstone event for forward-thinking executives in the community financial space," said Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy. "In 2024, we're raising the bar even higher, bringing together an exceptional group of speakers and industry leaders to explore the very latest strategies and technologies – including AI, lending, collections, the contact center, the branch experience, strategies to fight fraud – and many other topics that will shape the future of our industry."
Past attendees have praised the event's unique blend of professional development and networking opportunities in a stunning setting.
Johna Scherzer, VP of Lending at Seven Seventeen Credit Union, reflected on her experience at last year's summit: "The Eltropy Leadership Summit is definitely one-of-a-kind. It combines invaluable insights from an amazing group of industry leaders with a breathtaking venue, creating an environment that helps me as a professional as well as helping me make invaluable connections. It's an event that no forward-thinking CFI executive should miss."
The registration fee for the 2024 Eltropy Leadership Summit includes hotel accommodations and a choice of one activity. Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged.
For more information about the Eltropy Leadership Summit 2024 or to register, please visit eltropy.com/eltropy-leadership-summit-2024/.
About Eltropy
Eltropy is the leading comprehensive unified conversations platform for credit unions and community banks (CFIs). Its AI communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's unified platform allows credit unions and community banks to connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, SMS, Chat, Video, Voice — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.
