NYS OPWDD Announces National Accreditation for Direct Support Pro...

The NYS Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) today announced that 81 local direct support professionals employed by Heritage Christian Services will receive credentials through the National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals (NADSP) E-Badge Academy. The E-Badge Academy offers Direct Support Professionals (DSPs) and Frontline Supervisors the ability to earn national certification through stackable electronic badges. These badges demonstrate the knowledge, skills, and values that these professionals use every day, recognizing the professional development that might otherwise go unacknowledged.

OPWDD Acting Commissioner Willow Baer said, “The E-Badge Academy is providing a true career path for New York’s direct support professionals to refresh skills, improve communication and better support people with developmental disabilities. I am so proud of the DSPs who are participating in this program and applaud their commitment to their own professional development. Thank you to our partners at Heritage Christian Services for supporting their staff to excel and increase their competencies.”

Heritage Christian Services President and CEO Marisa Geitner said, “With more than 130,000 New Yorkers with developmental disabilities who depend on support to thrive in their communities, the work direct support professionals perform has never felt so consequential. Participation in the E-Badge Academy demonstrates the commitment of DSPs to the people they support and reflects the complex skills they need to be successful. Career development and increased pay, commensurate with their complex work, are necessary elements to advance the profession.”

Joe Macbeth, President/CEO of The National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals said, “On behalf of all of us at NADSP, congratulations to the frontline supervisors and direct support professionals at Heritage Christian Services who have achieved national certifications through the E-Badge Academy. Just a few weeks ago, we had pleasure of spending two days at Heritage Christian Services where we saw, firsthand, the hard work, dedication and professionalism across this organization.”

The NADSP certification program provides national recognition for the contributions and competence of DSPs who apply for and meet the certification standards.

The DSP certification (DSP-I, DSP-II, and DSP-III) acknowledges direct support professionals for their exemplary work in supporting people with developmental disabilities and recognizes the knowledge, skills and values of direct support professionals, through participation in the NADSP E-Badge Academy. By earning individual electronic badges based on specific core competencies and hours of completed accredited education, direct support professionals have control and flexibility on their path toward pursuing certification.

The organizations employing credentialed DSPs can provide stronger quality assurances to people supported and can proudly market their employment of nationally certified staff. People receiving supports from certified DSPs will have the advantage of partnering with highly trained professionals committed to supporting them using the ethical and effective interventions that they have mastered.

About OPWDD

The New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) provides high-quality person-centered supports and services to people with developmental disabilities, including intellectual disabilities, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, autism spectrum disorders and other neurological impairments. OPWDD provides services directly and through a network of over 400 not-for-profit providers. OPWDD’s mission is to help people with developmental disabilities live richer lives that include meaningful relationships, good health, personal growth, and a home within their community. For more information, visit www.opwdd.ny.gov or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About The National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals

The various services and programs offered by The National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals (NADSP) provide professional development opportunities along with the resulting recognition and acknowledgement that employees deserve. Whether a DSP pursues a rigorous certification, or a Frontline Supervisor benefits from an in-depth curriculum, NADSP equips organizations with tools to help their employees succeed. For more information about the E-Badge Academy, visit: E-Badge Academy - NADSP.

About Heritage Christian Services

Heritage Christian Services believes in great possibilities. Established in 1984, HCS strives to advance an inclusive and equitable community. Over 3,800 employees work alongside people they support, ensuring that everyone can achieve what is meaningful to them. Based in Rochester, with concentrations in the Finger Lakes and western New York, HCS is innovating and expanding as the needs of the community grow. HCS offers programs that promote housing options and the support within them, in addition to programs that sustain relevant employment and day habilitation. Heritage Christian Services also offers high-quality childcare, statewide workforce education, and assures robust health, wellness and equity, supporting people to embrace self-empowerment. Visit HeritageChristianServices.org.