APackaging Group to Showcase Innovative Solutions at Cosmoprof North America 2024
APG has committed to leading the way in packaging innovation and sustainability”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APackaging Group (APG), a pioneer in sustainable packaging solutions, is excited to announce its participation in Cosmoprof North America 2024. The event will be held from July 23 to July 25 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.
— Hannah Palese, Director of Communication at APG
Attendees can visit APG at Booth #19205 during the following show dates and times: Tuesday, July 23 from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Wednesday, July 24 from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and Thursday, July 25 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.
"APG has committed to leading the way in packaging innovation and sustainability," said Hannah Palese, Director of Communication at APG. "We are proud to present our latest eco-friendly packaging solutions at Cosmoprof North America, reflecting our dedication to both quality and environmental responsibility."
APG has earned a reputation as a trusted partner for some of the most prestigious names in the beauty and personal care industry, including P&G, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Estée Lauder, Colgate, Sephora, Lush, Walgreens, and Victoria's Secret. These collaborations underscore APG's expertise and ability to deliver top-tier packaging solutions.
Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at APG, emphasized the company's capacity for handling diverse projects: "With an annual production capacity of over 600 million pieces and a low minimum order quantity (MOQ) of 10,000 pieces, APG is equipped to meet the needs of both large and small clients. Our presence at Cosmoprof North America provides an excellent opportunity to showcase our innovative capabilities."
Founded in 2019 by Helga Arminak, APG is a women-owned business committed to sustainability and eco-friendly practices. The company's innovative designs and dedication to reducing environmental impact have set it apart in the packaging industry.
Visitors to APG's booth will have the opportunity to explore a range of cutting-edge packaging solutions tailored to the latest market trends. APG's commitment to sustainability and innovation is evident in every product they offer.
For more information about APG's offerings and to schedule a meeting at Cosmoprof North America 2024, visit their website at https://apackaginggroup.com or contact them via email at sales@apackaginggroup.com.
