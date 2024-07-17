RaícesCyber Introduces Group Discount for RaícesCon 2024
RaícesCyber offers a group discount for RaícesCon 2024: Buy 3 tickets, get 1 free with code CYBERPACK.LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RaícesCyber is pleased to announce a new group discount for RaícesCon 2024, aimed at making the event more accessible to the cybersecurity community. This initiative underscores RaícesCyber's commitment to fostering collaboration and inclusivity within the field.
RaícesCon, a premier conference dedicated to celebrating Latino talent in cybersecurity, is set to take place on September 27-28, 2024. The event will bring together Latino cybersecurity professionals, industry leaders, policymakers, and advocates of diversity and inclusion. It will offer a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and mentorship, focusing on advancing the careers of Latino cybersecurity experts and promoting a diverse and inclusive environment in the industry.
To support broader participation, RaícesCyber is introducing a special group discount: organizations and groups can now benefit from the “Buy 3, Get 1 Free” offer using the code CYBERPACK at checkout. This discount is available for a limited time, with the offer expiring on July 31, 2024.
This initiative is part of RaícesCyber's ongoing effort to provide valuable opportunities for the Latino cybersecurity community. The discount aims to make it easier for teams and groups to attend the conference, thereby enhancing their networking and professional development experiences.
RaícesCon will feature a range of sessions and activities designed to facilitate meaningful connections and knowledge exchange among attendees. The conference will also highlight the importance of diversity and inclusion in the cybersecurity sector, reflecting RaícesCyber's mission to champion these values.
For more information about RaícesCon 2024, including registration details and the group discount offer, please visit the RaícesCon website.
About RaícesCyber
RaícesCyber is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion within the cybersecurity industry by uniting Latino professionals, fostering professional growth, and advancing industry standards. Through events like RaícesCon, RaícesCyber provides a platform for showcasing talent and encouraging collaboration across the cybersecurity community.
