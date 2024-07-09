Raíces Cyber Org Presents RaícesCon 2024: Shaping the Future of Cybersecurity
Celebrate diversity and innovation in cybersecurity at RaícesCon 2024, featuring expert speakers, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities.
Diversity is not about how we differ. Diversity is about embracing one another's uniqueness.”LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANNIA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raices Cyber Org, the premier nonprofit supporting Hispanic, Latino, Latina, and LatinX individuals and their allies, proudly announces their third annual Conference and Gala, RaicesCon 2024, to be held on September 27-28, 2024, at Wyndham Lancaster Resort and Convention Center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
RaicesCon 2024 promises to be a vibrant celebration of diversity in cybersecurity careers. The event will highlight the achievements of the Google Workforce Development program, the White House Cyber Workforce Council, and partnerships with top-tier organizations such as CISA, SentinelOne, and more. The conference will feature multiple learning tracks tailored for entry-level cybersecurity hopefuls, students, seasoned professionals, and will include several CTF (Capture The Flag) challenges. Last year, over $50,000 in prizes were awarded to winners across various events.
The highlight of Saturday night will be the presentation of the Raices Seguras Cyber Awards, honoring cyber practitioners and organizations dedicated to increasing diversity and inclusion in the field. The evening will also feature a silent auction and the presentation of the Second Annual Dawn Bird Scholarships. These scholarships are awarded to exceptional Latin American and Hispanic students pursuing degrees in cybersecurity, named in honor of Dawn Bird, a former cybersecurity executive who tragically passed away in a car accident in 2022.
The Gala will host an engaging Silent Auction with a diverse selection of thrilling items available for bidding. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in this dynamic auction via a mobile app, ensuring an interactive and exciting experience.
RaicesCon 2024 is set to be an inspiring event, providing opportunities to celebrate, network, and connect with cybersecurity professionals from all backgrounds.
For further information about the conference, Gala, and registration details, please visit www.raicescon.org.
About Raices Cyber Org
Raices Cyber Org is the largest nonprofit for Latin American and Hispanic people who want to enter the cybersecurity field, or who are currently in the field. They are a 2023 and 2024 Google Workforce Partner and have plans to launch the Raices Cyber Academy in Q4 of 2024. Raices Cyber Org maintains a Discord with over 3000 members and a broad social network that includes 25 US chapters, and 3 international chapters. Having launched in 2021 to fill the need for professional, technical, social and career support in Latino and allied communities, they are maintaining and growing that same support three years on.
