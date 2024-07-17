Submit Release
MPD Searching for Suspects in Northwest Retail Theft Offenses

 

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects in three retail theft offenses in Northwest.

On Wednesday, July 17, 2024, the suspects entered three retail establishments in Northwest and stole merchandise. The locations are listed below:

  • At approximately 10:06 a.m., in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24109455
  • At approximately 10:30 a.m., in the 3200 block of M Street, Northwest. CCN: 2410573
  • At approximately 11:28 a.m., in the 1000 block of F Street, Northwest. CCN: 24109491

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

