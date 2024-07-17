Submit Release
*Updated Photos* MPD Seeks Suspect in a Northeast Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating a suspect who stabbed a victim in Northeast.

On Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 1:15 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 800 block of H Street, Northeast. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.

CCN: 24096929

###

