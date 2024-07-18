POPP3R Cybersecurity Wins Major Contract with TransLink for Security Awareness Training in Partnership with KnowBe4
Photo by Diego Mazz on Unsplash
POPP3R Cybersecurity partners with KnowBe4 to provide TransLink with security awareness training and phishing simulation, enhancing digital asset protection.WINNIPEG, MB, CANADA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- POPP3R Cybersecurity Consulting Inc., a leading provider of Human Risk Management cybersecurity solutions, in partnership with KnowBe4, the world's largest integrated security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is proud to announce it has been awarded a significant contract by the South Coast British Columbia Transportation Authority (TransLink) to provide Security Awareness Training and a Simulated Phishing Platform.
The contract, awarded following a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) process, underscores POPP3R's expertise in delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity training and simulation services, bolstered by KnowBe4's industry-leading platform. This partnership will enhance TransLink's ability to protect its digital assets and strengthen its overall security posture.
"We are thrilled to have been selected by TransLink for this important initiative," said Hernan Popper, Founder at POPP3R Cybersecurity. "This contract reflects our commitment to providing top-tier cybersecurity solutions and our ability to meet the complex needs of major public transportation systems. We are grateful for the support and collaboration of KnowBe4, whose expertise in human risk management has been invaluable in this project."
The security awareness training program and simulated phishing platform will educate TransLink's staff about potential cyber threats and equip them with the skills needed to identify and respond to security risks effectively.
We are delighted to partner with POPP3R Cybersecurity Consulting Inc. in delivering our world-class security awareness training to TransLink,” said Tony Jennings, EVP of international and global channel sales at KnowBe4. “This accomplishment highlights the strength of our joint offering in the security awareness platform. TransLink's proactive approach to cybersecurity sets a strong example for other public transportation authorities, and we're proud to be part of their security enhancement initiative. By investing in comprehensive security awareness training, TransLink demonstrates its dedication to maintaining the trust and safety of its passengers and employees alike."
This contract win represents another significant milestone for POPP3R Cybersecurity Consulting Inc. and further establishes the company as a trusted partner in the Canadian cybersecurity landscape, capable of leveraging world-class technologies to deliver comprehensive security solutions.
About POPP3R Cybersecurity Consulting Inc.: POPP3R Cybersecurity is a Canadian firm specializing in Human Risk Management and Cybersecurity Strategic Planning. POPP3R continually scours the globe for the latest innovations in human risk management, curating engaging awareness solutions spanning gamification, experiential learning, simulations, interactive online courses, and expert-led masterclasses tailored to modern hybrid organizations.
About KnowBe4: KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security.
For more information, please contact:
Media Relations
204-202-3005
info@popp3r.ca
To learn more, visit www.popp3r.ca or find us @POPP3R on LinkedIn
Hernan Popper
POPP3R Cybersecurity Consulting Inc
email us here