Homegrown Cyber Awareness Partner Selected by National Public Broadcaster
Winnipeg-based consulting firm POPP3R Cybersecurity has been selected by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)/Radio-Canada through a nationwide competitive Request for Proposals process to provide comprehensive cybersecurity awareness training to its employees.
The training initiative will equip CBC/Radio-Canada staff with testing, simulated attacks, and the latest behavior-focused techniques powered by global awareness leader KnowBe4. KnowBe4's platform enables organizations to manage the ongoing problem of social engineering through continuous training and testing, phishing simulations, and data-driven insights on user risk.
POPP3R Cybersecurity is a Canadian firm specializing in Human Risk Management and Cybersecurity Strategic Planning for small-medium businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. POPP3R continually scours the globe for the latest innovations in human risk management, curating engaging awareness solutions spanning gamification, experiential learning, simulations, interactive online courses, and expert-led masterclasses tailored to modern hybrid organizations.
POPP3R founder Hernan Popper said, “We are honored to partner with our national public broadcaster on this vital project arming its staff with essential cyber skills and knowledge. This underscores the growing need for human-focused awareness as the first line of defense against rapidly evolving threats.”
