All Things Judicial Features an Interview with Chief Business Court Judge Louis A. Bledsoe, III

In this episode of All Things Judicial, we welcome the Honorable Louis A. Bledsoe, III, the Chief Judge of the North Carolina Business Court. On the podcast, Bledsoe shares about his path to becoming an attorney and judge, the role of the Business Court and how it functions, and he reflects on the joys and challenges in today's legal community.

“My favorite part (of being a judge) has been, whether through the case management process or through judicial resolution, to help the parties find their way to a resolution of the dispute that they have,” said Bledsoe on the podcast.

The North Carolina Business Court is a specialized forum of the superior court division. Cases involving complex and significant issues of corporate and commercial law in our state are designated by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina as complex business cases for assignment to a Business Court judge who oversees resolution of all matters in the case through trial. Established in 1996, the Business Court has locations in Charlotte, Greensboro, Raleigh, and Winston-Salem.

The Honorable Louis A. Bledsoe, III presides as Chief Judge of the North Carolina Business Court with chambers located at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse in Charlotte. He has served as a Business Court judge since July 1, 2014 and as Chief Judge since July 1, 2018. He announced his retirement for January 2025.