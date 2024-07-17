Submit Release
Comer Subpoenas Secret Service Director for Testimony on Attempted Assassination of President Trump

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today subpoenaed U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to appear at a hearing, “Oversight of the U.S. Secret Service and the Attempted Assassination of President Donald J. Trump,” on Monday, July 22 at 10:00a.

“Americans demand accountability and transparency about the Secret Service’s failures that led to the attempted assassination of President Trump, but they aren’t getting that from President Biden’s Department of Homeland Security. We have many questions for Director Cheatle about the Secret Service’s historic failure and she must appear before the House Oversight Committee next week.”

Read the cover letter and subpoena here.

