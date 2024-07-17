Understanding Your Property Tax Bill Meetings to be Hosted by South Dakota Farm Bureau

South Dakota Farm Bureau will present a series of informational meetings about taxes on July 24 and 25 at four locations across South Dakota.

The free meetings are open to the public and will include experts from the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) and the South Dakota Department of Revenue (DOR). Guest speakers will be Dustin Sherer with AFBF and Wendy Semmler with DOR.

Topics will include:

Upcoming tax code reforms set to expire in 2025, which may affect estate planning;

What makes up your tax bill; and

What you can do to learn more about taxes in your county.

Meetings will be held in the following communities:

July 24, 2024

10:30 a.m. (MT) – Hot Springs, S.D.

Mueller Civic Center, 801 South 6th Street

3:30 p.m. (MT) – Faith, S.D.

Legion Hall, 102 3rd Street

July 25, 2024

10:30 a.m. (CT) – Clark, S.D.

120 North Commercial Street

3:30 p.m. (CT) – Sioux Falls, S.D.

McCrossan Boys Ranch

47135 260th Street

The meetings are hosted by South Dakota Farm Bureau. More information can be found by contacting Matthew Bogue at Matthew@sdfbf.org or at 605-377-8833.