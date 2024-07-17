Submit Release
Parental notification policies that drew Elon Musk's ire are still under review in California courts

Billionaire Elon Musk drew a harsh spotlight Tuesday on a new state law allowing transgender students to decide if their parents should be informed about their gender identity. Musk said he plans to move his businesses, including the social media platform X, out of California because of the measure.

