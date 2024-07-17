Transforming Environmental Nutrient Credits: Verity One Ltd. and Zoniqx Partnership using AI and Blockchain

Verity One Logo Zoniqx Verity One Token FB

Verity One Ltd. partners with Zoniqx for ESG and environmental credits using AI and blockchain, enhancing transparency, efficiency, and sustainability.

Partnering with Zoniqx advances our mission to clean the world's water using AI and blockchain solutions for RWA remediation. This approach drives sustainable environmental and economic benefits.” — Adam Reiser

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verity One Ltd., a certification and validation data accumulation company, announces a strategic partnership with Zoniqx, a premier blockchain technology company. This collaboration aims to transform the environmental credits market by leveraging advanced blockchain solutions and the Verity One V token to enhance transparency, efficiency, and security.

"By leveraging our TALM platform and the Dynamic Compliant Interoperable Security Token (DyCIST) protocol, we aim to revolutionize the management and distribution of nutrient credits, ensuring a secure, transparent, and efficient system that benefits both the environment and the economy," stated Sanjeev Birari, CBO and Co-Founder of Zoniqx.

Operating under the ethos of 'TRUTH MATTERS™,' Verity One Ltd. has been at the forefront of environmental innovation with its Nutrient Credit System. Developed over 23 years and backed by extensive regulatory approvals, this system improves water quality by removing Nitrogen (N) and Phosphorus (P). Integrating Zoniqx's independent Layer 1 asset management of Real World Assets (RWA) and Verity One's private Hyperledger technology will enhance the system's transparency and efficiency, turning nutrient credits into valuable assets on the blockchain.

Adam Reiser, CEO and Co-Founder of Verity One Ltd. stated, "Collaborating with Zoniqx marks a significant milestone in our mission to innovate the environmental credits market. Their expertise in blockchain technology aligns perfectly with our vision of leveraging AI, IoT, and ERP systems to create a more sustainable future."

Sanjeev Birari, Co-Founder & CBO of Zoniqx, also expressed their excitement: "We are thrilled to partner with Verity One Ltd. Their pioneering work in environmental credits is impressive, and we are eager to contribute our advanced Tokenized Asset Lifecycle Management (TALM) solutions for RWA tokenization. By leveraging our TALM platform and the Dynamic Compliant Interoperable Security Token (DyCIST) protocol, we aim to revolutionize the management and distribution of nutrient credits, ensuring a secure, transparent, and efficient system that benefits both the environment and the economy."

This partnership will drive significant advancements in ESG compliance trading Real World Assets and environmental credits, setting new sustainability and technological integration standards. Both companies are committed to delivering innovative solutions that address critical environmental challenges, paving the way for a cleaner, more sustainable future.

About Verity One Ltd.

Verity One Ltd. is a leading data accumulation and validation company specializing in innovative solutions for environmental sustainability. The company leverages AI, blockchain, IoT, and ERP systems to create efficient and transparent processes for managing nutrient credits and other environmental assets.

About Zoniqx

Zoniqx ("Zoh-nicks") is a global fintech leader HQ in Silicon Valley. It specializes in converting real-world assets into Security Tokens. It offers an interoperable, compliant infrastructure for the RWA tokenization market, enabling global liquidity and DeFi integration through its end-to-end ecosystem of SDKs and APIs. Zoniqx pioneers on-chain, fully automated RWA deployment on public, private, and hybrid chains. Please visit our contact page to explore how Zoniqx can assist your organization in unlocking the potential of tokenized assets or to discuss potential partnerships and collaborations.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shefali Sharma

Lead Marketing Manager

Zoniqx

Email: marketing@zoniqx.com

Revolutionizing Thames River Verity One