MADE IN USA INC. (OTCID: USDW) Announces Veritze™ Platform | Provenance & Ownership Verification

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MADE IN USA INC. (OTCID: USDW), a veteran-owned, U.S. Government CAGE- and SAM-registered technology and certification company, today announced details on the capabilities of its Veritze™ platform, which supports digital proof systems for provenance and ownership.

The Veritze™ platform is designed to provide secure verification for assets, products, devices, and related data through blockchain-anchored records and evidence. It includes features such as:

Dedicated data wallets for tracking origin, ownership, and history.

Support for immutable records while keeping sensitive data off-chain.

IoT traceability to link physical items to digital records.

Multi-chain operation, including Hyperledger, Ripple XRP Ledger, Bitcoin, Polygon, Ethereum, and Hedera Hashgraph.

This system builds on the Company's certification programs, including Made in USA Certified® and Product of USA Certified®, to document compliance with standards like FTC labeling requirements and federal procurement rules.

The platform operates in areas such as supply chain documentation, origin claims, and asset tracking.

The Company expects to finalize ownership of the MADE IN USA ONE ecosystem, including a license of the Veritze™ platform along with related certification programs, upon the start of trading in USDW shares.

