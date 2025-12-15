MADE IN USA INC. Announces Trading Symbol USDW

Made in USA Inc. Logo Reshore NOW Verity Truth Matters

USDW reflects the Company’s blockchain data wallet architecture for origin, ownership, and provenance verification across U.S. supply chains.

MADE IN USA INC. (OTCMKTS:USDW)

Trust but Certify” — Adam Reiser, Chairman & CEO, MADE IN USA INC.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MADE IN USA INC. Announces USDW Trading Symbol Assignment Amid U.S. Manufacturing Reshoring Trends

Veritze™ Platform Integrates AI, Blockchain, and IoT for Provenance and Ownership in Domestic Production

MADE IN USA INC. (“MIUSA” or the “Company”), a veteran-owned, U.S. Government CAGE- and SAM-registered technology and certification company, announces that its trading symbol has been assigned as USDW effective Friday.

The Company operates as a Wyoming-domiciled corporation focused on digital systems for verifying origin and ownership in U.S. manufacturing reshoring efforts.

U.S. Data Wallets: Digital Proof for Provenance and Ownership

As part of its Veritze™ platform, the Company offers U.S. Data Wallets, a digital proof system for provenance and ownership. These data wallets provide a secure way for people, assets, products, devices, and related data to have dedicated wallets that prove provenance and ownership through anchored records and evidence.

The Veritze™ platform supports blockchain-anchored records while keeping sensitive data off-chain. It includes IoT traceability that links physical items to digital records, aligning with trends in AI, blockchain, and IoT for smart manufacturing and supply chain resilience.

The platform operates in a multi-chain environment, including Hyperledger, Ripple XRP Ledger, Bitcoin, Polygon, Ethereum, and Hedera Hashgraph.

Supporting Made in USA Certification and Compliance

Veritze™ connects data on manufacturing certifications and compliance, supporting third-party marks such as Made in USA Certified® and Product of USA Certified®. These align with FTC, USDA, and FDA requirements, as well as federal acts such as the Buy American Act and Trade Agreements Act.

In the context of U.S. manufacturing reshoring, the platform provides tools to document domestic origin claims required by federal procurement.

MADE IN USA ONE Ecosystem Finalization

The Company expects to finalize ownership of the MADE IN USA ONE ecosystem, including a license of the Veritze™ platform along with related certification programs, upon the start of trading in USDW shares. This ecosystem includes certification services and data tools for U.S. origin verification.

MIUSA has fully relocated its operations, IP, servers, and team to the United States, aligning with trends in domestic manufacturing and technology integration.

Current trading is on the OTCID tier (CUSIP 01642X208), with future targets including OTCQX and NYSE American listings, subject to requirements.

For businesses seeking Made in USA certification or provenance solutions powered by AI, blockchain, and IoT, the platform provides audit-ready evidence and chain-of-custody tracking.

Contact:

MADE IN USA INC.

Phone: (561) 789-1139

https://web.miusa.one/contactus

For more information, visit https://web.miusa.one/usdw.

Legal Disclaimer:

