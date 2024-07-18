Modigent Amplifies Community Commitment in National Sponsorship with Lead Guitar
Funds raised will support music education in underserved communities across the country, enhancing Modigent’s overall philanthropic outreach and commitment
It’s about more than just music education; it’s about Modigent’s commitment to empowering communities, fostering academic and personal growth, and laying the foundation for a better tomorrow.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highlighting its deep-rooted commitment to giving back, Modigent is proud to announce its continued efforts in community support, showcasing a variety of initiatives including a partnership with Lead Guitar to enhance music education among underserved communities across the country throughout 2024.
— Daniel Bueschel, CEO of Modigent
This collaboration is part of a broader strategy to address various community needs, reinforcing Modigent’s dedication to making a tangible difference.
Daniel Bueschel, CEO of Modigent, emphasized the company’s comprehensive approach to philanthropy. “Our work with Lead Guitar is just one example of how we’re contributing to community well-being. It’s about more than just music education; it’s about Modigent’s commitment to empowering communities, fostering academic and personal growth, and laying the foundation for a better tomorrow.”
The initiative with Lead Guitar is built on a solid foundation of previous successes, including impactful campaigns by Modigent companies such as last year’s matching gift campaign by Pueblo Mechanical, which set a new benchmark for community engagement, raising nearly $45,000 and bringing the outstanding benefits of music education to 7,500 students.
The impact of music education on the developing mind has been documented through multiple studies and research, showing the importance of funding these opportunities. The study, Longitudinal Analysis of Music Education on Executive Functions in Primary School Children, found that long-term musical education had a positive influence on inhibition, planning and verbal intelligence.
Brad Richter, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Lead Guitar, expressed gratitude for Modigent’s support, highlighting the significance of their partnership in achieving broader educational and community goals. “Modigent’s support allows us to expand our reach and deepen our impact, bringing invaluable opportunities to students across the country.”
Modigent’s philanthropic efforts encompass a wide range of initiatives and activities designed to enhance community life, including support for local food banks, Ronald McDonald House and numerous The Boys and Girls Clubs. By prioritizing social responsibility, Modigent and its family of companies stand as pillars of support in the communities they serve, driving positive change through strategic partnerships and dedicated action.
About Modigent:
Modigent leads in next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions, with a significant presence in the HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems industry across the USA. Renowned for innovation, excellence, and sustainability, Modigent is committed to a culture of service, collaboration, and integrity. For more information, visit www.modigent.com.
About Lead Guitar:
Lead Guitar is a nonprofit organization focused on making a meaningful difference in children’s lives through music education. Targeting underserved communities, it partners with schools to offer high-quality music education, promoting academic achievement and personal growth. Learn more at https://www.leadguitar.org.
