PERSOWN Connect, Inc and MortgageFlex Partner to Revolutionize Sustainable Health Tech Financing in Developing Countries

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MortgageFlex Systems announces a strategic development relationship with PERSOWN Connect, Inc., pioneering the integration of leading-edge technologies focused on improving healthcare for underserved families in developing countries. This collaboration aims to develop a novel loan consolidation and servicing platform, creating a new class of global healthcare tech asset-backed securities.

The innovative software, developed by MortgageFlex, will enable PERSOWN Connect to consolidate and manage global microfinance loans. These global loans provide funding to healthcare workers for point-of-care diagnostic equipment and Starlink-enabled access to telehealth and trustworthy AI software. The PERSOWN Connect platform will improve (FETS) Finance, Equip, Train, and Support operations of healthcare organizations (NGOs) and their in-country Certified Medical Technicians (CMTs). Furthermore, the platform will allow for the securitization of these loans by pooling asset-backed securities and opening new access to capital markets to support pent-up demand for PERSOWN Connect's affordable care delivery platform to millions of families worldwide as a sustainable business model.

"We are excited about this partnership with MortgageFlex, as it aligns perfectly with our mission to Maximize Global Health," said Carey Officer, President of PERSOWN Connect, Inc. "By leveraging MortgageFlex’s 40 years of expertise in financial technology, we can provide our CMTs and their microlenders with the necessary financial tools to support their delivery of high-quality healthcare services to their local families. This collaboration will significantly enhance our ability to scale and meet the growing demand for affordable healthcare solutions in emerging consumer markets."

Lester Dominick, Founder and CEO of MortgageFlex added, "This partnership with PERSOWN Connect represents a significant step forward in applying our financial technology expertise to improving global healthcare. We are proud to support this innovative approach to healthcare delivery. We are committed to delivering a robust financial platform to facilitate the efficient purchasing and management of health tech loans for the global microfinancing industry. Together, we can substantially impact global health by enabling access to vital healthcare technologies in places where they don’t exist today."

As part of this exciting collaboration, PERSOWN Connect is actively seeking individuals and business partners with experience in the global payments and structured finance industry to participate in our rapid growth. If you are passionate about making a difference in global healthcare, we invite you to collaborate with us in expanding our impact in new emerging consumer markets.

About PERSOWN Connect, Inc.

PERSOWN Connect is dedicated to improving the lives of a billion underserved families in developing countries. We are revolutionizing healthcare by delivering essential capital and technology to global health organizations for their in-country Certified Medical Technicians (CMTs). We enable CMTs to provide access to state-of-the-art diagnostics, first world medical knowledge, creating permanent health records, Starlink-enabled telehealth services and prescribed medications with affordable weekly text-based payments from their patients. A sustainable care model with global scalability helping families worldwide.

About MortgageFlex

Since 1980, MortgageFlex has been a leader in mortgage loan origination and servicing software. The company offers innovative, customizable solutions that streamline the lending process, enhance compliance, and improve financial institutions' efficiency. MortgageFlex is committed to delivering cutting-edge technology that meets the evolving needs of the financial services industry.

For more information, please visit www.persownconnect.com and www.mortgageflex.com.

Media Contact for PERSOWN Connect, Inc.

Peb Hendrix, VP Operations

Email: peb.hendrix@persownconnect.com

Phone: +1 904-480-0072

Media Contact for MortgageFlex