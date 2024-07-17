Agenda 2050 and AI Two New Debut Albums From Righ Knight
Agenda 2050 hits stores tomorrow and AI hits stores next weekVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Righ Knight, whom has already gained over 90 million music streams the verified musician, journalist, and bestselling author, is set to release his highly anticipated new album ' Agenda 2050 ' on July 18th, 2024.
The album, promises to be a diverse mix of rap, pop, hip-hop, and country songs that will captivate listeners from all genres.
With his unique blend of music and thought-provoking lyrics, Righ Knight has become a rising star in the music industry. His previous releases have received critical acclaim and have been featured on major news outlets such as GlobalNews, CNN, WIRED, ABC, FOX, and AP. His upcoming album, 'Agenda 2050' and 'ai' is expected to be his most ambitious and impactful works yet.
The album's title, 'Agenda 2050', reflects Righ Knight's vision for the future and his desire to use his music to inspire positive change. The album will feature a diverse range of songs that touch upon various social and political issues, making it more than just a collection of catchy tunes. Righ Knight's goal is to use his platform to spark meaningful conversations and promote unity and understanding among his listeners.
But that's not all - Righ Knight has another surprise for his fans. Just a week after the release of 'Agenda 2050', he will be dropping his second album, 'ai'. With back-to-back releases, Righ Knight is determined to make a lasting impact on the music industry and leave a mark on his listeners' hearts.
Mark your calendars for July 18th, 2024, and get ready to experience the diverse and thought-provoking music of Righ Knight's 'Agenda 2050'.
