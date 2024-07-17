Mayor Wu Announces Launch of Summer Meal Sites Across the City Providing Healthy Meals at No Cost to Youth

Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced that over 30 Boston Summer Eats meal sites are open and will run until the end of August. Boston Summer Eats is an effort to close the summer food gap by making available freshly prepared meals at locations such as community centers and schools. Meals are available to all youth 18 and under. The program launched in 2017 with the goal of expanding access to free and healthy meals for youth and teens in Boston. The Boston Summer Eats program is a partnership of the Mayor’s Office of Food Justice (OFJ), Boston Public Schools, the YMCA of Greater Boston, Boston Centers for Youth & Families and Project Bread, which supports the statewide program in partnership with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and hundreds of meal providers, in Massachusetts.

“In the summer, it's essential that every child in Boston has continued access to nutritious meals. The Boston Eats program plays a critical role in ensuring our young people are well-fed and healthy, outside of the school year, regardless of their circumstances,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am proud of the strong partnerships we have built with organizations like the YMCA of Greater Boston and Project Bread, which, along with the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, help make this program possible. We are also excited that the citywide farmer’s market coupon program will be continuing this summer, ensuring that all residents can access fresh, healthy food.”

Residents who wish to access free meals for youth aged 18 and under can find meal sites at boston.gov/summer-eats or find additional locations across Massachusetts by calling Project Bread’s FoodSource Hotline at 1-800-645-8333. Hours of operation at summer meal sites vary depending on the site, and most meal sites will offer breakfast and lunch, while some also provide snacks. No registration or identification is required. Due to federal regulations, this year, there will be no “grab and go” options available at sites. Youth will be required to eat on site.

“Ensuring our students have access to nutritious meals during the summer months is essential to their growth, health, and well-being," said Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper. “The Boston Summer Eats program exemplifies our commitment to supporting our students throughout the year. By providing these meals, we help bridge the gap during the summer break, combating food insecurity. We are grateful for the strong partnerships with the Mayor’s Office of Food Justice, the YMCA of Greater Boston, Project Bread, and other community organizations that make this program possible.”

"As we continue our mission to end hunger in Massachusetts, the Summer Eats program is a vital resource ensuring children in Boston and beyond have access to nutritious meals throughout the summer," said Erin McAleer, President and CEO of Project Bread. "We are proud to partner with the City of Boston and other dedicated organizations to support the health and well-being of our youth. Together, we are making a significant impact in closing the summer food gap and providing essential support to families in need."

"At the Y of Greater Boston, summer is prime time for learning, discovery, friendship, mentoring, and joy. None of this is possible without meeting the food and nutrition needs of our young people, especially at a time when school meals are not available," said David Shapiro, CEO of the YMCA of Greater Boston. "The Boston Summer Eats program is a critical initiative that provides children and teens the nutritious meals they need to grow and thrive. We are proud to collaborate with the City of Boston and other partners to help deliver on this essential effort for thousands of young people in our care each summer day and help drive stability, health, and wellness for all our communities."

“The Mattapan Food and Fitness Coalition is thrilled to see the continuation of the farmer's market coupon program, which plays a crucial role in providing our community with access to fresh, healthy food," said Shavel’le Olivier, Executive Director of the Mattapan Food and Fitness Coalition. "This initiative, alongside the Boston Summer Eats program, ensures that families in our neighborhood have the resources they need to maintain a nutritious diet during the summer months. We are proud to partner with the City of Boston and other organizations to support the health and well-being of our residents."

Additionally, all farmers markets in the City are open for the season, most of which will be continuing to operate weekly through the end of October in 22 Boston neighborhoods. The Office of Food Justice encourages residents who receive SNAP, Summer EBT, and WIC benefits to shop at farmers markets. SNAP recipients can use the Healthy Incentives Program (HIP) at markets throughout Massachusetts to receive an extra dollar of fresh produce for each SNAP dollar spent on fresh produce. In addition, the City’s Farmers Market coupons are available for food insecure households from 33 community based organizations and community health centers in Boston, through federal recovery act funding. You can find a list of organizations distributing these coupons here. The goal of the Farmers Market Coupon Program is to support households who do not qualify for federal and state programs, including but not limited to immigrants and refugees. The Office of Food Justice partners with community organizations which distribute coupons to their local communities monthly between July and October. Distribution partners have limited coupons available. For more information about food resources available, visit here.