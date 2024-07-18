RISE Marketing Joins with Ironistic to Extend Marketing Communications Service Offering
Ironistic, a digital agency in Virginia, merges with RISE Marketing, a marketing communications firm in Vermont, to create a full-service marketing agency.
By combining our two entities we will be able to naturally extend our range of services, leveraging our combined expertise and resources for greater impact and innovation in the marketing landscape.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ironistic, a digital agency, announces a new merger with RISE Marketing, a specialized marketing communications agency headquartered in Vermont, to create a full-service marketing agency capable of leading complete marketing engagements for small, medium, and enterprise-level clients across a wide range of industries.
The collaboration between the two organizations is a strategic move to expand service offerings, capabilities, and resources. Ironistic possesses a deep bench of web development and design expertise, website hosting and maintenance services, and extensive digital marketing services, including PPC and SEO management. RISE Marketing’s sweet spot has been in serving as an extension to their client’s marketing department to provide content marketing, combined with advertising, email marketing, public relations, events management, and social media. Both organizations share a commitment to a client-first approach.
“This merger reflects our strategic initiatives to both grow and enhance the customer experience we provide our clients,” commented Jared Elliott, Co-Founder and CEO of Ironistic. “In RISE Marketing, we found a partner that shares a similar vision and values. By combining our two entities we will be able to naturally extend our range of services, leveraging our combined expertise and resources for greater impact and innovation in the marketing landscape.”
“Having had the opportunity recently to join the entire Ironistic team for their company-wide meetings over two days in Chicago, I can attest their mission, culture, and commitment to their team and clients is fully aligned to that of RISE Marketing’s - this has made the decision to merge an easy one,” shared Deanna Kennedy, Founder/Owner of RISE Marketing and now Senior Digital Strategist for Ironistic. “I am excited for the growth possibilities and collaboration that this merger will enable our teams and clients.”
With the merger, the full team of marketing experts within RISE Marketing join the Ironistic team to create a powerhouse in the marketing world. In addition to excellence in marketing and website development, Ironistic also provides an amazing impact each September by hosting their annual charity event, RUN! GEEK! RUN!. The 5K race event, hosted and produced by Ironistic, donates all proceeds to a local charity. The local charity who will serve as the sole benefactor for 2024 is Peterson Life with Cancer at Inova Schar Center. Learn more about the event, including participation and/or sponsorship opportunities at http://www.rungeekrun.org.
For more information on Ironistic’s new full service offering, please contact us at 703-829-0809 or info@ironistic.com.
About Ironistic
Ironistic is a digital agency specializing in marketing initiatives and website development. Headquartered in Alexandria, VA, with a satellite office in Grand Junction, CO, all of Ironistic’s staff are U.S.-based employees committed to excellence and trained in digital production and marketing. Founded in 2012, but with industry experience going back to 1996, Ironistic delivers website development and online strategies to companies and organizations of all sizes and across all industries. From small brochure websites to national marketing campaigns, Ironistic services include strategy and consulting, website/app design and development, search engine optimization and digital marketing, and website hosting and maintenance. For more information: https://www.ironistic.com
About RISE Marketing
RISE Marketing is a niche marketing communications agency, founded in 2010 and headquartered in Vermont. Primarily serving B2B clients in both media and manufacturing industries; RISE provides a full suite of specialized marketing communications services including content marketing, advertising, email marketing, public relations, events management, and social media. The all-remote team operates as an extension to their clients’ marketing team or as the de facto marketing department. For more information: https://www.risemrktg.com
