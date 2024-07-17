Submit Release
Canadian Companies ACASS and XINATIS Unite to Aid Aerial Firefighting Efforts Worldwide

Andre Khury, CEO ACASS and Sameer Adam, President & CEO XINATIS join forces to provide aviation-based solutions to fire crew globally.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACASS Canada Ltd. (“ACASS”) and XINATIS Consulting Inc. (“XINATIS”) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on their respective services.

ACASS has 30 years of expertise in the business aviation sector providing aircraft sales, flight crew staffing, aircraft management, and charter services.

XINATIS specializes in support to commercial airlines, business aviation operators, and special mission operators, including the aerial firefighting sector. ACASS and XINATIS are teaming up to further explore the aerial firefighting sector, leveraging their respective expertise and market positioning to develop end-to-end solutions for alternative, cost-effective, and timely aerial firefighting solutions.

Both companies are headquartered in Canada with offices and team members throughout the world.

“Every year, wildfires cause tremendous environmental devastation around the world,” said ACASS CEO Andre Khury. “ACASS is excited to explore ways we can help reduce the damage and displacement caused by these fires. Joining forces with XINATIS will allow us to help develop solutions that support the efforts and vital work done by fire crews everywhere.”

“There is a real need for more timely and cost-effective solutions as the impact of global wildfires are increasing each year,” said XINATIS President & CEO Sameer Adam. “The operational environments affected by wildfires are changing, and the damage caused leads to significant economic losses, while the available options are limited and the costs of acquisition present significant hurdles to those that need solutions the most. We see this teaming agreement as an opportunity to expand our joint focus and combine our resources in support of this high need sector.”

About ACASS

ACASS is a leading provider of highly customized support services for business aviation worldwide. Since 1994, we have been empowering leaders and visionaries with world-class expertise and best-in-class services, including sales & acquisition, flight crew staffing, aircraft management, and charter. ACASS is headquartered in Montreal, Canada with regional presence across the globe.

About XINATIS

XINATIS is a leading aviation solutions provider specializing in commercial aviation, business aviation, and special operations aircraft with services for in-service support and airline analytics. Our team spans the globe offering experience from airframers, engine OEMs, financiers, lessors, and business jet operators. We offer comprehensive solutions ranging from aircraft sourcing, financing, technical inspections, aircraft valuations, business plan development and analysis, restructuring and turnaround management, and special operations solutions. The highly experienced team at XINATIS has a demonstrable combined experience of more than 200 years in aviation and from various senior levels of different sized operations.

XINATIS is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and is well positioned worldwide with additional growth in key markets through 2025.

For more information:
www.xinatis.com

Diana Rose
ACASS
info@acass.com

